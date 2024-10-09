Banks to remain closed nationwide tomorrow for Durga Puja

Bangladesh Bank has announced that all banks across the country will be closed tomorrow, in observance of Durga Puja, following a government-declared holiday.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued an official notification confirming the general holiday for Durga Puja celebrations.

The announcement came through an executive order from the interim government.

In response, Bangladesh Bank issued a separate notice through its Department of Offsite Supervision, informing banks of the closure late last night.

However, bank branches, sub-branches, and booths located in key areas such as seaports, land ports, and airports will remain open under special arrangements to ensure uninterrupted services in these critical sectors.

Durga Puja is a major religious festival of the Hindu community, and the closure is part of the national observance of the holiday.