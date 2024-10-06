No songs this year: When Kolkata’s spirit pauses for Durga Pujo

This time around it seems to be easier to write about things we will not do for Pujo.

A bit of background. First, my favourite city, my favourite country went through an incredible upheaval through July and a large part of August. While that dust has mostly settled, it is not all back to normal, if I understand correctly. And I am trying to understand from a distance, through social and traditional media and first-hand accounts of friends.

Then, my city, Kolkata, witnessed a heinous crime in what is supposed to be a safe zone, a hospital. The whole city went into a shock. And then the city exploded with anger, frustration and sorrow. And this continues to the day, casting a pall on Pujo preparations and the festive feeling.

Quite a few things have changed. We will do quite a few things differently this year. Usually, by now, the streets should have been bedecked with banners and decorations which is not the case yet. The streets still look a little bare. And people still wear an empty look, for we are waiting for justice. Justice for the deceased. And hoping for safe workplaces.

There are a few things we will not do this time around. The complex we live in usually has a lot of fun and festivities for Pujo. The whole community comes together to have small events during the day. Small ones, like antakshari, like quizzes, like children doing sit and draw. The evenings are filled with songs and dance. Mornings and evenings are punctuated with community lunch. Fish one day. Vegetarian the next. Biryani another day. And the crowd favourite, mangsho bhaat, on Dashami.

This year we have decided to do without the fun and frolic. And the community lunch. Pujo will be a solemn affair this time around. All we will do is hope feverishly for justice. Hope for this nightmare to end. Hope for better days, safer days. For this is the true spirit of Pujo. Pomp and grandeur can wait for another year.