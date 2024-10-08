Durga Puja holidays extended by a day

The holidays for the upcoming Durga Puja have been extended by a day, Mahfuz Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, announced today.

A notification will be issued, declaring Thursday (October 10), as holiday later in the day.

Mahfuz Alam shared this information with journalists this morning after visiting the Dhakeshwari National Temple.

He said that followers of the Sanatan religion have long been requesting an extension of the Durga Puja holiday, which they celebrate from Shashthi to Dashami.

This year, with Friday and Saturday already coinciding with the Durga puja holiday before Dashami, the government has decided to extend the holiday by a day to allow for longer celebrations.