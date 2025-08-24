Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 24, 2025 03:22 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 24, 2025 03:43 PM

Doctor says police forced him to alter Abu Sayed's autopsy report five times

Testifies before ICT-1 in crimes against humanity case against Hasina
Star Online Report
The physician, who conducted the postmortem on Rangpur Begum Rokeya University (BRU) student Abu Sayed, told the International Crimes Tribunal-1 today that he had been forced by police to alter his original findings five times.

Md Rajibul Islam, head of the Forensic Medicine Department at Rangpur Medical College, said his initial report recorded the cause of death as pellet injuries and internal haemorrhage, but local police refused to accept it.

Testifying as the 18th prosecution witness in the crimes against humanity case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and ex-Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the physician said repeated pressure led him to change his report.

Mamun, who is in custody and has turned approver in the case, was present in the dock during the testimony.

Abu Sayed, a 12th batch BRU student, was killed in police firing during July Uprising on July 16.

