Ensuring digital safety for the wellbeing of early learners

In this post-COVID era where so many aspects of life seemingly hit the "fast forward" button, the use of the Internet and digital devices has become so widespread among all age groups that even the youngest children have been included in its expansion. In Bangladesh, there is a lot of work being done to raise awareness among grade school children and adolescents; however, there is little focus given to children between the ages of three to eight years. That period in a child's life is critical as significant brain development takes place during that age.

We have seen a sharp increase in exposure to digital devices for children in this age range since the COVID pandemic, as their use has expanded from purely entertainment purposes to now also being used for education. On the systems level, now is the time to see more active participation of the internet service providers and mobile operators to support their consumers with parental control measures, which they are encouraged to do as per the policies set by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

We hear stories of parents feeling guilty or being blamed for giving excessive screen time to their children. A tactic they had resorted to during the pandemic to accommodate virtual classes and engage their children, which, in turn, also gave parents the kind of break that in-person schooling had previously provided. Many of these screen time practices have continued beyond the pandemic, but rather than pointing the fingers at who to blame for this sustained increase, what parents need are feasible solutions.

This growth in digital usage will also extend to the rural regions of Bangladesh as rapid urbanization continues to progress. With the advent of blended learning, all three- to eight-year-old children will inevitably be accessing the Internet and digital devices no matter where they live. This digital progress is not necessarily a bad thing as technology is one of the most vital vehicles driving development., particularly with the increased use of artificial intelligence across sectors.

When used in moderation and within specific parameters, the Internet and digital devices can be useful tools for children to learn academically and grow their social skills. For instance, they can access engaging content about science, art, history, math, and many other subjects. They can also learn to communicate virtually with their friends and family, as well as appropriate usage and behavior in the digital world. Accessing age-appropriate content also presents the opportunity to instill an interest and joy in learning which is critical from a young age.

However, while there are many potential benefits, there are also many potential dangers to this digital world expansion. Without proper guidance, the use of these digital tools can adversely affect the overall development of children in the early stages of their lives. Excessive screen time can negatively impact their sleeping cycles, which, in turn, can impact their physical and mental development. Exposure to the Internet at an early age also poses the risk of children facing cyberbullying and inadvertently exposing themselves to inappropriate adult-facing content.

What we need is to equip our parents with a feasible set of solutions and knowledge that can enable them to facilitate their children to become technologically smart citizens who are also socially responsible and healthy human beings. Steps parents can take towards supporting their children to navigate the digital world in safe and healthy ways include:

Acquaint yourself with digital devices and the Internet as much as possible so you can be a reliable, tech-savvy resource for your children. This will not only allow you to engage more with your children but also be aware of their digital content consumption behavior.

Discuss the risks of, and safe practices for, using the Internet and digital devices with your children. It is a good idea to start these discussions early, so they can adopt these good practices at an early age.

Research and identify quality and safe educational content on the Internet that can positively engage your children.

Find age-appropriate games on the Internet to engage children in more interactive ways.

Educate your child to inform you whenever they come across unfamiliar or inappropriate content while using the Internet.

Orient your children on basic Internet safety practices, such as never sharing their photos or information on any digital platform.

Share your expectations on screen time with your children and come to a decision together as a family.

Join your kids while they are using the Internet or digital devices. This one is hard, especially for working parents! If that is not possible, have a conversation with them about what they saw and learned online that day.

Familiarize yourself with respective devices' parental control options to ensure a safe usage space for your children.

Be their role model – try to refrain from using the Internet or digital devices excessively in front of them. Children tend to copy what we do, and parents are most often their biggest role models.

To ensure a safe and healthy digital space for children, it is also pivotal to maintain the right balance between online and offline activities. Here are some interventions that busy parents can adopt to find that right balance:

Plan and schedule regular playtime and recreational activities with your children – such as going to a park or visiting relatives' houses.

Institute a no Internet, mobiles, tabs, or computers, rule while eating any meals as a family throughout the day.

Restrict the use of the Internet or digital devices at least one hour before going to sleep at night.

Introduce the concept of a digital detox in your family, such as allocating space in the house like the bedrooms where no family member will use the Internet or devices

Read to your children or have your child tell you a story at bedtime. This is a great way to engage in quality family time and refrain from digital device usage.

Find creative ways to engage in playtime with your children, using whatever resources you have at home, including toilet tissue rolls to make a telescope or vegetables and fruits to learn the different colours.

Create a separate playing space for your children, if possible, where they will have their favourite storybooks and items available.

Teach children about plants and the importance of growing plants and protecting our environment by trying out rooftop gardening or gardening on your balcony.

In a recent internet safety program implemented in 5 divisional cities of Bangladesh by Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, the project assessment indicated that over 61% of parents required information on the positive and negative use of the internet for education purposes, how to manage their children's Internet usage and parental considerations before they hand over a device to their children.

In this journey to ensure safe digital spaces for the well-being of our children, conversations between parents and children are critical. Amidst parents' busy schedules, they may not be able to adopt most of the interventions mentioned above; however, an active discussion between parents and children can significantly help. Try to schedule a fixed time every week or daily, even if it is just ten minutes, to sit together as a family and discuss good, bad, and memorable events each of you faced. These conversations will not only strengthen family bonding but will also allow each member of the children to be mindful and thoughtful of their digital device usage.

Abu Saif Ansari is the Director of Business and Program Development at Sesame Workshop Bangladesh.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

