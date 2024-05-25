Diet culture vs body positivity

Society's complex relationship with weight and beauty standards

Over the past century or so, society has witnessed the emergence and proliferation of a significant trend: diets. There are numerous diets available, each with its own variations and approaches, but they all share a common goal: weight loss. However, while these diets have been prominent in contributing to our weight issues, societal norms have played a significant role in driving action and prompting change. The conventional standard of beauty, particularly for women, has long emphasised a thin physique, leading individuals outside of this "norm" to feel pressure to conform, often through dieting.

The term "diet" encompasses a range of practices, all aimed at regulating food and drink intake according to prescribed rules. While this might sound straightforward, the reality is that many struggle to adhere to diets. For some, dieting results in adverse health effects, while others feel deprived or as if they are starving themselves. Simply put, diets often bring about unpleasant changes in our lives.

Despite the intention to feel better and shed some pounds, diets frequently have the opposite effect on most individuals. Weight regains after completing a diet is a common challenge, as diets are typically viewed as temporary solutions for a lifelong struggle. Rarely do people embark on diets with the intention of maintaining such restrictive eating patterns indefinitely. Moreover, diets themselves often employ extreme measures to achieve rapid results, which are unsustainable in the long term.

For years, a pervasive movement has strived to dismantle the stigma attached to not conforming to Bollywood and Hollywood's unattainable standards of perfection. Blamed for fuelling a surge in eating disorders among young people, the digitally altered images plastered across fashion and beauty publications stand as a primary culprit. The correlation between health and unrealistic body ideals, coupled with the perilous allure of fad diets, has persisted for too long.

In 1992, Mary Evans spearheaded the inception of a pivotal moment in the global quest for body positivity. With a personal journey through anorexia, Evans founded Diet Breakers, a revolutionary organisation dedicated to reshaping societal norms surrounding body image. Her visionary creation propelled a worldwide movement, amplifying awareness and advocacy for self-acceptance and appreciation.

Today, the monumental challenge tackles the multifaceted complexities of diet culture head-on. From empowering educational initiatives on responsible and holistic approaches to nutrition to advocating for a universal hiatus from restrictive eating patterns, the paradigm shift towards inclusive body narratives champions diverse representations of beauty.

The sheer diversity of human bodies transcends the narrow confines of societal beauty standards, encompassing a breathtaking array of shapes and sizes. Whether embodying the lean athleticism of a sun-kissed beach enthusiast or the timeless allure of Grecian and Rubenesque forms, each individual's physique serves as a testament to the inherent beauty of natural diversity.

In response to perilous patterns, a global coalition of advocacy organisations have waged a relentless campaign to challenge entrenched norms. Through concerted efforts to mandate the labelling of digitally altered images and advocate for the prohibition of photoshopping practices, the initiatives aim to dismantle harmful illusions.

Embracing the inherent beauty of your unique body in its current form, devoid of societal pressures, entails redirecting focus towards overall well-being. By prioritising health over aesthetics, individuals can liberate themselves from the detrimental cycle of rapid weight loss and unrealistic body ideals. Championing an ethos of self-acceptance and appreciation fosters a culture of holistic wellness and empowerment for all.

There are numerous ways to challenge diet culture and embrace body diversity, including understanding the inefficacy of commercial diets, declaring days free from dieting and obsessing about shape and weight, and prioritising self-nurturing without guilt. It's about celebrating intrinsic qualities—uniqueness, quirks, kindness, or strength—while fostering a culture of understanding and support.

Today, the phrase "body positivity" has become commonplace, yet its meaning can sometimes be oversimplified in our daily conversations. While it holds immense potential for empowerment when utilised correctly, the concept of body positivity encompasses more than just self-acceptance. It's about embracing oneself regardless of societal standards and norms.

However, the broad interpretation of body positivity can inadvertently perpetuate unhealthy habits. Some individuals may find themselves naturally inclined towards a fuller figure despite leading healthy lifestyles. This is perfectly normal, and it's crucial for individuals to embrace this aspect of themselves in a healthy and balanced manner.

HM Nazmul Alam is lecturer, Department of English and Modern Languages, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT).

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

