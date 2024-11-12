Can academia learn from cricket?

At first glance, the world of academia and the game of cricket may seem as different as night and day. One portrays the serious ethos of sombre lecture theatres, hushed libraries and active research labs; the other reflects an exciting game where, if you're lucky, you might be in for a treat to see a fielder juggling a ball at the boundary line, dancing in and out of the field to make that miraculous catch.

Both academia and cricket are enriched by distinct personalities whose commitment and craft are widely celebrated. In both domains, we find the data-obsessed statisticians meticulously tracking H-indexes or citations and batting averages or dot balls that measure excellence. Then there are the unorthodox innovators, like the unconventional researchers or bowlers who challenge the norms and produce unusual results. We sometimes experience the mavericks whose boundary-pushing ideas challenge the status quo, or the dedicated mentors who invest in future generations, fostering intellectual or athletic growth.

Deep down, in both arenas, there are a great number of similar themes: leadership, discipline, resilience, teamwork, moral standing, courage, and innovativeness to thrive, among other traits. If you're ready, let's pad up, wear a helmet, and explore what academia can learn from cricket's playbook.

Leadership and vision

Cricket captains have the unenviable task of leading a team through countless ups and downs, taking responsibility for each game. A classic example of quality leadership is recorded in cricketing history after Pakistan, inspired by Imran Khan, won the ICC World Cup in 1992. An average team that lost three out of the first five matches at the initial phase of the tournament came out strong when it mattered. After barely scraping through to the semifinals, Imran led his team to a victory that no one expected.

Like cricket captains, academic leaders must juggle departments, budgets, difficult egos and, sometimes, huge expectations. Like captains, academic leaders must also constantly navigate the delicate balance between individual faculty needs and departmental goals; they must rally their team under a unifying strategy, keeping morale high while leading the way towards a larger vision.

Discipline and strategy

The hours cricketers spend perfecting technique would impress even the most dedicated academic. "Little Master" Sachin Tendulkar spent countless hours honing his batting skills, which made him one of the greatest batters in cricket history. Great academics, too, spend countless hours, digging deep and perfecting teaching and research skills, in long continuous caffeine-fuelled training sessions.

Much like the five-day Test matches in cricket, academia must value patience, discipline, and stamina. While a cricketer might get accolades for a hard-hit six, academics receive the subtle thrill of knowing their paper is accepted for publication, followed by the nod of peers and administrative compliments. The discipline it takes to keep improving year after year is something both cricketers and academics share. And, if nothing else, that delayed gratification is the prelude for a match-winning mindset.

Teamwork and collaboration

Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman's legendary 376-run stand in Kolkata Test against Australia in 2001 turned an impossible game around, helping India towards an unforgettable victory. This type of partnership is a rare, beautiful thing. Academia could truly benefit from the team spirit that is seen in cricket. Paul Samuelson and Robert Solow collaborated extensively on macroeconomic theory and policy, which led to the discovery of the Phillips Curve with implications for policy. James Watson and Francis Crick worked to discover the double-helix structure of DNA with far-reaching implications in genetics, medicine, and other fields.

While research today is often solo-centred, a stronger emphasis on collaboration could lead to breakthroughs that are otherwise beyond reach. The mutual respect and collaboration needed in academia are often missing. I have wondered why classrooms are taught by a single teacher. Why not invite a second teacher—perhaps someone from another discipline? Such experiments could bring a new dimension of collaboration, delivering far greater insights for students than the isolated antics of the "lone genius" pursuing ancient pedagogical theatrics.

Courage and perseverance

Every cricketer has faced their share of failure. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was famous for his aggressive batting style, but it came with its ups and downs. To deal with setbacks, he humorously remarked, "I have two shots for every ball: one to hit it and one to get out." This self-deprecating humour endeared him to fans and helped him maintain a positive outlook even during tough times. Similarly, when interviewed after a fascinating and successful Ashes away campaign, Alastair Cook, the former captain and opening batter of England who scored 33 Test hundreds, made a thought-provoking statement, "During my training sessions … I learnt how to leave balls more than how to hit them." That is discipline and perseverance. No wonder he scored nearly 12,500 Test runs and is considered one of the best opening batters in the world.

The academic version of Sehwag might be finishing a research paper, submitting it, waiting in anticipation, and then receiving a polite "revisions needed," along with 10 pages of feedback "requiring" attention. How many academics would roll up their sleeves and get back to work?

Academics, like cricketers, need courage in the face of adversity. Failed experiments, funding cuts and scathing reviews are part of the journey, and it is resilience that separates the broken-hearted rejects from those who publish milestone papers. Sometimes there's a need for dogged determination in the face of adversity. In a 1963 Test match, English cricketer Colin Cowdrey's arm was broken from a turbo-charged delivery by Wesley Hall of the West Indies. Yet, in the second innings, when the ninth wicket fell, Cowdrey came in with his arm in a cast to face the last few balls and saved England from defeat.

Adaptability and innovation: Embracing change as an advantage

In T20 cricket, adaptability is key. New Zealand's Brendon McCullum is famous for smashing records and proving that thinking outside the box can lead to new records. This adaptability, whether smashing sixes or defending the crease, is an asset that academia can embrace. Too often, tradition holds sway in academia, making academics reluctant to adopt new theoretical nuances or interdisciplinary approaches to a research question.

Imagine if academia embraced adaptability like cricket. For example, emerging technologies could be seen as opportunities to push the boundaries of traditional disciplines or reshape pedagogy. Like cricketers who keep pace with evolving formats, academics must also embrace change (new pedagogies) to build a more dynamic academic environment.

Mentorship and guidance

Just as cricket players benefit from their coaches' experience, young academics benefit from the guidance of their mentors. Former cricket greats like Ricky Ponting now serve as mentors, guiding younger players not only on techniques but on handling the pressures of the game. Senior academics could similarly guide the neophytes on a variety of academic challenges. A mentor who's invested in the student's or junior colleague's personal growth could make a world of difference simply by listening. And if thesis advisers took a few notes from cricket mentors, like displaying a bit of patience and empathy, early-career researchers might feel a bit more encouraged to "play their game" with confidence.

Embracing diversity

In cricket, success comes from a diversity of skills. Each team combines batters, bowlers and fielders to form a unit, recognising the importance of each role. This diversity makes teams resilient, capable of handling different conditions and opponents. Academia, too, could benefit from valuing varied expertise. Rather than relying on just a few "star players," academia could achieve more by embracing those who specialise in different methods or fields.

When English cricket legend Geoffrey Boycott was criticised for his slow scoring, he responded, "I'm not here to entertain you; I'm here to get runs." Boycott knew his role: to be a reliable constant for his team. Similarly, academia could benefit by understanding the diverse perspectives and strengths of each individual, recognising that each skill, however different, is essential for collective success.

Lessons from the field to the academy

So, can academia learn from cricket? Absolutely. Cricket's emphasis on vision, leadership, teamwork, discipline, moral and ethical footing, courage, and innovation provides academia with a new playbook for success. Just as cricketers rely on each other to achieve greatness, academia, too, can thrive based on its diverse traits—collectively.

Constant effort in sports "brings essential fitness principles such as speed, agility, strength, flexibility, stamina, and skill, applicable at both amateur and professional levels." Similarly, cultivating crucial mental, methodological, and pedagogical skills is necessary for academia to achieve the desired results. But, as the late John Wooden, the celebrated basketball coach at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), stated, "I always stress condition with my players. [But] I don't mean physical condition only. You cannot attain and maintain physical condition unless you are morally and mentally conditioned." Are academics listening?

At the end of the day, both cricket and academia remind us that every match, every research paper, every innings, and every research presentation is a part of a larger journey. By drawing on the best qualities of cricket, academia can foster an environment where success isn't just about individual achievement but about moving forward, patiently, as a goal-directed, dynamic and united team. When they achieve their academic goals, they too can celebrate with the same joy that fills a cricket stadium after a hard-fought win. One might even extend the above ideas to nation-building. That means our present student leaders and the interim government may also pick up a few pointers from vaunted cricketers playing on an uncertain pitch, inclement weather, and with unruly players—within the team, as well as in the opposition.

This article draws upon Yousuf Babu's insightful book Sentimental Journey (April 2002).

Dr Syed Saad Andaleeb is distinguished professor emeritus at Pennsylvania State University and former vice-chancellor of BRAC University.

Yousuf Rezaur Rahman, also known as Yousuf Babu, is a former Bangladesh cricketer. He is the first to score a century for Bangladesh in international cricket.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

