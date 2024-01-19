Under the influence of the cold spell

Warming up to the people is what we need when this inclement weather is affecting us all.

One of my Facebook friends recently shared his observation of significantly improved behaviour in his children during the ongoing cold wave. This led him to contemplate the connection between the behaviour of "well-behaved kids from colder climes." The light-hearted post with a political insinuation could be extended to the once-hot topic of our recently held national election. Even the once-assertive rhetoric of many foreign observers and monitors has cooled down during this ongoing cold wave.

This supposed link between weather and culture made me recall a conversation I had with an American friend from my graduate school. He was raised to consider the practice of touching food while eating as uncivilised. I quipped that, back home, we have a similar notion that using water in the toilet is a marker of civilisation. My friend was a converted follower of Hare Krishna. His devotion to and understanding of Indian culture was greater than mine. But his comments made me think of the preconceived notions and biases that we hold against each other, often left unspoken and unaddressed.

Interestingly, cultural practices, such as using utensils to eat, have historical connections to climate. In colder countries, limited access to water and the need to handle hot food necessitated the use of utensils. In tropical countries like ours, the emphasis on washing hands before or after eating is not as critical. Labelling table etiquette as a marker of civilisation is problematic as it privileges one necessity over another, prompting reflection on whether there is a universal standard for judgement. The same is true when the Global North makes us accountable according to their standards.

Cold and dark winters are often linked to mental health concerns. The cold weather in the Scandinavian countries is alleged to make people more prone to suicide. One reason for such deaths is the lack of sunlight, responsible for winter depression, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). In winter and its preceding months, less sunlight can affect the body's internal clock (circadian rhythms) and lead to disruptions in mood and sleep patterns.

But for us, the cold wave comes as a refreshing change from the usual heat. This winter, our mood and sleep patterns were affected by the lukewarm electoral fever. In the absence of a proper opposition, we did not see the usual fiery rhetoric and violence that characterise our elections. The number of voters going to the polling booths declined, too. Now that it's over, a new set of ministers and MPs has been inducted. Some of them are showing their best behaviour in this cold weather, deviating from the usual rhetoric.

I just saw a video of an MP from Sylhet taking a nightly rickshaw ride incognito, talking to the rickshaw puller to find out about the real expectations of the public from the politicians. Whether the MP got this idea from the Arabian Nights tales is anybody's guess. The health minister, whose professional background matches the portfolio for a change, has also identified problems that resonate with the people. Malpractices and corruption make our health sector suffer the most. I hope the cold wave will initiate better behaviour that will persist and make the sector service-oriented. There is no reason why we cannot have the basic health services that force thousands to visit neighbouring countries and spend millions of hard-earned currencies abroad. I hope while the winter good mode is on, our leaders will lead by example by receiving treatments at home, unless it is absolutely critical or crucial.

We also need to recognise that winter requires different social and cultural coping mechanisms. The traditional winter fair that we have is a strategy to encourage people to participate in social events, who otherwise would have remained cooped up at home and suffered from what is known as depressive cabin fever. Even dietary practices like protein-heavy meals, considered winter delicacies—rice flour roti with duck meat, for instance—are necessitated by the body's energy requirements. The weather can indeed have an impact on our body's internal rhythms. But it can also affect our social, cultural, and even political rhythms.

Can we stretch the benefits of this cold wave and give it some durability? For instance, I am yet to see any serious campaign to come in aid to the people who are experiencing the severity of the cold weather. The pro-people promise made before the election should be translated into action. Warming up to the people is what we need when this inclement weather is affecting us all. And this is not only the job of the government. There is a growing tendency to spend obscene amounts of money on social gatherings, events, festivals, and weddings. This shows not only poor taste but also a total disregard for the extreme social polarisation that has happened over the last two decades. The metaphorical cold wave is shrinking the middle class. Their voice is also shrunken and overpowered by those who are privileged to enjoy winter's delicacy.

Let us collectively reflect on how to exhibit our best behaviour and become a nation adaptable to all seasons, fostering inclusivity and empathy.

Dr Shamsad Mortuza is professor of English at the University of Dhaka.

