What does a second Trump presidency mean for Bangladesh?

Trump’s victory has implications for wider world, including Bangladesh

The unbelievable has happened. In a moment of historic consequence for American democracy, Republican Donald Trump has won the 2024 US presidential elections that will see him return to the White House come January 20, 2025. This is indeed a remarkable comeback for the former president—"a phoenix from the ashes," as a Fox News anchor described it—as he overcame a criminal conviction, indictments, apparent assassination attempts, and persistent accusations of authoritarianism on his path to re-election. In so doing, he also avenged his loss to President Joe Biden four years ago.

As per the latest count, Trump has secured 292 electoral votes (against Democratic contender Kamala Harris's 226 votes), thus taking control of the Senate and possibly the House of Representatives, with votes still being counted after early projected wins in key battleground states.

What does a second Trump presidency mean for the world, and indeed Bangladesh? While the world braces for potentially disruptive and far-reaching impacts on global policies, Bangladesh, too, has its share of concerns that it will seek clarity on sooner rather than later. To understand some of the concerns, it is crucial to consider Trump's past policies and recent statements. Experts say a Trump presidency is likely to bring some, if not substantive, changes to the US foreign policy for Bangladesh, with potential ripple effects on issues covering trade, political dynamics, climate change, and Bangladesh's relations with regional powers.

It may be recalled that Trump, before the election, commented on the "barbaric violence" against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities in Bangladesh—a portrayal that is both unfair and unfounded. There is a concern among some that the US may be prompted to view Bangladesh through India's lens, and we hope such concerns will be duly addressed in the coming days.

A Trump presidency may also emphasise more transactional diplomacy, echoing his "America First" stance, which could potentially impact Bangladesh-US trade. The US is our biggest trading partner. But given Trump's history of raising tariffs and protectionist policies, Bangladesh's dependence on exports to the US could, theoretically, face disruptions. His climate policy is another issue of concern. Trump's earlier stance on climate change, marked by US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and reduced engagement with global climate initiatives, was alarming for vulnerable nations like Bangladesh that depend on climate adaptation financing. His track record with the WHO also shows potential for strained relations with global health bodies, which could potentially impede Bangladesh's access to international health resources.

There are many other areas of mutual interest where Bangladesh and the US will likely cross paths in an increasingly complex and changing reality. It remains to be seen how the relations between our interim government and the upcoming Trump presidency shape up, however. For his part, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has been quick to congratulate the president-elect, expressing optimism for strengthened bilateral ties and future cooperation. Going forward, we hope the government will properly engage with its US counterpart to ensure that our interests are protected.