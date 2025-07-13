Yunus sending Haribhanga mangoes to Modi

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is sending the famous Haribhanga mangoes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a gesture seen as a sign of the interim government's willingness to normalise ties with its largest neighbour.

"One thousand kilogrammes of Haribhanga mangoes are being sent to New Delhi. We have prepared the list of dignitaries from the Indian Prime Minister's Office, diplomats, and other officials," an official of the Bangladesh High Commission told The Daily Star last night.

"We hope to deliver the mangoes to the dignitaries concerned in a day or two," the official added.

Besides Modi, the interim government is also sending mangoes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina also used to send mangoes to Modi, a practice widely known as "mango diplomacy".

Following Hasina's departure -- she fled to India and is reportedly being sheltered by the Indian government -- relations between Dhaka and New Delhi have remained strained.

Bangladesh sought extradition of Hasina, but India is yet to give any response. Also, India is pushing in Bangladeshis.

"I think this is good. Sending mangoes by the interim government means a willingness from Bangladesh to normalise ties with India," said a former diplomat.