Prof Yunus congratulates Trump

Agencies
Thu Nov 7, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 11:57 PM
Yunus congratulates Donald Trump on election win
Muhammad Yunus, left, and Donald Trump

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday congratulated Donald Trump for his historic win in the US presidential election.

"I am delighted to convey, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, my heartfelt felicitations to you on your victory in the US Presidential Election 2024," he said in a congratulatory message.

"Electing you as the US President for a second term reflects that your leadership and vision have resonated with the people of the United States of America. I am confident that under your stewardship, the United States will thrive and continue to inspire others around the world," the message read.

Yunus said Bangladesh and the US share a long history of friendship and collaboration across numerous areas of mutual interest, reported BSS.

The relationship continued to grow in depth and breadth during Trump's previous term in the office, he said.

The chief adviser said he firmly believes that the possibilities are endless as the two friendly nations work towards exploring newer avenues of partnership.

"... Aligning with our commitment to a peaceful and inclusive society, the government and the peace-loving people of Bangladesh look forward to partner and collaborate in your efforts in addressing the global challenges in the pursuit of peace, harmony, stability, and prosperity for all," Yunus said.

His Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam at a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the evening said, "We welcome this [his win]. We hope Bangladesh-US relations will be deepened and relations will reach a new height."

Responding to a question on Trump's remarks on Bangladesh recently, Shafiqul said he was probably misinformed, reports UNB.

Yunus congratulates Donald Trump on election winUS Presidential Election 2024
