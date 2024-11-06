Global reaction to the US presidential election

World leaders rushed to congratulate Republican Donald Trump on Wednesday after he claimed victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential election, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

Here are views from financial market participants.

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY, PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelenskiy said on X.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, PRIME MINISTER OF ISRAEL

"Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship," Netanyahu wrote on X.

NARENDRA MODI, PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA

"Heartiest congratulations my friend...on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," Modi said on X.

EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF FRANCE

"Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together just as we knew how to do during four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.," Macron wrote on X.

KEIR STARMER, BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

"Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

MARK RUTTE, SECRETARY-GENERAL OF NATO

"I just congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO", he said in a post on X.

GIORGIA MELONI, PRIME MINISTER OF ITALY

In a post on X Meloni offered her "most sincere congratulations" to Trump, and said Italy and the United States had an "unshakeable alliance". "It is a strategic bond, which I am certain we will now strengthen even further," she said.

PEDRO SANCHEZ, SPANISH PRIME MINISTER

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your victory and your election as 47th President of the US. We will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership", Sanchez said on X.

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT

"I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with President Trump again to advance a strong transatlantic agenda.

"Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens. Millions of jobs and billions in trade and investment on each side of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relationship."

ANTHONY ALBANESE, PRIME MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA

"The election of the President of the United States is always an important moment for the world, for our region and for Australia.

"The United States has long played a leadership role in the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific. Australia will strive to strengthen the co-operation between our two nations in the region."

DMITRY MEDVEDEV, FORMER RUSSIAN PRESIDENT

"Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers–on and stupid hanger-on allies, on bad charity projects and on voracious international organisations," Medvedev, now a senior security official, posted on his official Telegram account.

ABIY AHMED, PRIME MINISTER OF ETHIOPIA

"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on your election victory and comeback. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term," Abiy wrote on X.

DICK SCHOOF, DUTCH PRIME MINISTER

"Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on winning the presidential election. The United States is an important ally for the Netherlands, both bilaterally and in international contexts such as NATO. I look forward to our close cooperation on the shared interests between the USA and the Netherlands," he posted on X.

SHEHBAZ SHARIF, PRIME MINISTER OF PAKISTAN

"Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term! I look forward to working closely with the incoming Administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-U.S. partnership," Sharif said on X.

KARL NEHAMMER, AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR

"Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on the election victory. The United States is an important strategic partner for Austria. We look forward to further expanding and strengthening our transatlantic relations to successfully address global challenges together."

VIKTOR ORBAN, HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER

"The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump

on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!" Orban posted on X.

PETR FIALA, CZECH PRIME MINISTER

"Congratulations to Donald Trump on winning the presidential election. Our shared goal is to ensure that the relations between our countries remain at the highest level, despite changes in administration, and that we continue to develop them for the benefit of our citizens," Fiala said on X.

MARCEL CIOLAC, PRIME MINISTER OF ROMANIA

"Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on this historic victory! Romania stands ready to work together to enhance our Strategic Partnership. Under your new leadership we hope for peace and prosperity for all our citizens! Looking forward to a fruitful collaboration!" he posted on X.

ULF KRISTERSSON, PRIME MINISTER OF SWEDEN

"I congratulate Donald Trump on being elected the next president of the United States. I look forward to working together and continuing the excellent U.S.-Sweden relations as friends and allies."

JONAS GAHR STOERE, PRIME MINISTER OF NORWAY

"I would like to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election. The U.S. is Norway's most important ally and we work closely together in many areas. I look forward to continuing our cooperation with the U.S. under Mr. Trump's leadership."

METTE FREDERIKSEN, PRIME MINISTER OF DENMARK

"Congratulations to Donald Trump on the election. The United States is our most important ally. We must maintain the close cooperation between the United States and Denmark and continue to strengthen the transatlantic bond that has endured through generations."

NAYIB BUKELE, PRESIDENT OF EL SALVADOR

"Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, @realDonaldTrump. May God bless and guide you," Bukele posted on X.