Water bodies vital for Dhaka’s survival

Restore the water body of airport area, solve waterlogging

At a time when Dhaka has already lost most of its water bodies and canals to numerous so-called development and housing projects, it is unfortunate to witness yet another water body filled for a railway project. Reportedly, Bangladesh Railway (BR) filled a water body near the Airport Railway Station over six months ago as part of the Dhaka-Tongi-Joydebpur railway expansion project. As a result, areas such as Uttara, Ashkona, Dakshinkhan, and even the airport premises are now experiencing severe waterlogging. This water body used to play a crucial role in managing rainwater and reducing flooding during the monsoon season. Now, residents face inundation even after a slight rain. The question is, why did the BR fill up such a reservoir that was marked as a water body in Dhaka's Detailed Area Plan?

The lack of coordination between the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and BR in this regard is also concerning. Reportedly, DNCC wrote to the railway ministry in June of this year regarding the situation and requested the restoration of the reservoir to its original state. However, it appears that BR did not take the request seriously. When our correspondent recently visited the spot, he found it fenced off, with excavators levelling the filled land.

Over the years, we have consistently written about such environmental degradation occurring across the country, yet we see little change in the actions of the authorities concerned. Water bodies in Dhaka play a vital role in flood control and help maintain the city's temperature at a tolerable level. We must protect them at all costs. We must keep in mind that one reason behind the prolonged floods in some districts this year, particularly Noakhali, was the clogging and grabbing of water bodies including rivers. Chattogram's persistent waterlogging problems also stem from the destruction of water bodies, along with unplanned development projects. This monsoon season, several areas of Dhaka were also inundated by heavy rains. If these instances do not raise our awareness, what will?

It can be recalled that a few months ago, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the environment adviser, called upon the railway authorities to restore the water body near the Airport Railway Station. We now hope that her ministry will take action against the BR for pursuing the project while neglecting environmental concerns. Furthermore, we urge the interim government to put an end to all forms of anti-environment activities that have persisted for decades, even after the government came to power in August.