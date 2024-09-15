Restoration of natural drainage a must

Prioritise immediate unclogging of canals in Noakhali

We are concerned by the prolonged inundation in eight upazilas of Noakhali since the flooding in early August, which has affected the lives, health, and livelihood of at least 21 lakh residents of the district. The protracted submersion is an eye-opener for us and highlights the consequence of human greed. As per a report in this daily, the floodwater could not recede because of the obstructions in the natural drainage system of the district caused by human activities.

Encroachment of canals and other water bodies for fish farming, clogging of canals with garbage including non-degradable plastic waste, and the construction of dams and sluice gates without proper long-term impact studies or input from locals are impeding the flow of the floodwater from Noakhali to the sea via the Meghna River. The situation is so dire that between 60,000 and 70,000 people in the district have been living in shelters for over a month. Since most of these shelters are educational institutions, thousands of students in the district are unable to resume their academic activities.

The stagnant water is not just destroying the homes and properties of residents, many of them also have to travel long distances to collect safe-drinking water. While the flood caused significant loss of crops, livestock, and fish enclosures, the standing water is expected to negatively impact soil fertility and, consequently, the livelihoods of farmers. In some areas, there are reports of a shortage of animal fodder. Additionally, there is a risk of an outbreak of waterborne diseases. To make matters worse, fresh flooding in low-lying areas of several districts including Noakhali have been forecasted by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department and Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre. That would make the inundation worse.

The situation in Noakhali underscores the urgent need to protect our rivers, canals, and other natural water bodies from encroachment, pollution, and unplanned development. While we appreciate the environment adviser's plan to free at least one river in every division, the canals in Noakhali should be unclogged, excavated, and restored immediately as a top priority. The government must also ensure that concerned authorities work with experts and locals to identify the problematic government infrastructures exacerbating the standing water situation and develop sustainable solutions to the problem. In the long run, we hope the interim government will be able to strengthen the National River Conservation Commission to revive and protect our rivers and canals from human-induced environmental degradation in the future.

