Dhaka needs its water bodies back

Encroached ponds inside Rajuk must be reclaimed

Water bodies are indispensable for our environment, habitats and society, more so for our monsoon-prone geography. It is completely illegal to fill up any water body, according to the Water Bodies Conservation Act, 2000. Yet, they remain primary targets for illegal occupation and encroachment. A recent Rajuk survey identified 68 ponds within its jurisdiction alone that have been filled up and illegally occupied by individuals and even government organisations.

The Rajuk survey found that 62 ponds in Dhaka and three each in Narayanganj and Savar have been transformed into houses, shops, steel mills, markets, garages, religious institutions, and even government facilities such as the Baunia Land Office, law enforcement office, DSCC-owned playing field, and even government high schools. The sheer range and prevalence of these encroachments reflect the appalling negligence with which policymakers and organisations entrusted with water body conservation have treated these crucial resources.

While policymakers have expressed their commitment to water body conservation in various policies and development plans, nothing holds any credibility if they fail to significantly act on their promises.

Bangladesh's water security record is among the poorest globally, with over 60 percent of Dhaka's wetlands lost in just 30 years as of 2016. Once a wetland-rich haven—accommodating excess rainwater, providing a major protein source, fostering ecological diversity, and ensuring access to clean water for households—Dhaka has now become a city dominated by concrete, with its remaining water bodies compromised and dangerously polluted.

While policymakers have expressed their commitment to water body conservation in various policies and development plans, nothing holds any credibility if they fail to significantly act on their promises. Organisations tasked with this responsibility, such as the National River Conservation Commission (NRCC), Water Development Board (WDB), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, and city corporations, continue to face challenges related to workforce, executive authority, collaborative efforts, and apparent willingness to consistently monitor and enforce conservation measures.

We cannot overlook the fact that many of the major problems in our city—flood, pollution and ecological and environmental degradation—are impossible to solve without reclaiming water bodies. The government must recognise the gravity of the situation and prioritise water body conservation as an essential element for a sustainable future.