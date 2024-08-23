Stop extortion in transport sector

Bringing discipline in this vital sector is paramount

It is disturbing to know that soon after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, BNP-affiliated transport leaders have emerged on the scene and taken control of major transport organisations across the country. According to a Prothom Alo report, the offices of Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association and Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, from where the transport sector used to be controlled by Awami League leaders, are now under the control of their BNP counterparts. Similarly, BNP men have taken control of almost all other transport organisations, bus terminals, and workers' unions.

Understandably, the main objective behind their push is to get their hands on extortion money. Reportedly, every year, around Tk 2,000 crore is collected by the transport owners' and workers' associations through extortion across the country. While about Tk 70 is collected openly from each bus or truck every day, there are various other fees, including "gate pass" fees or membership fees, that are collected from transport operators as daily, monthly, and sometimes one-time donations. According to a Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) study published in March, politically connected individuals or groups, traffic and highway police, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) officials, transport organisations, and staffers of municipalities or city corporations all get a share of this money, which shows how pervasive this culture of extortion has been.

Unfortunately, the transport sector is just one example where BNP-linked men are taking control of important public sectors. After the fall of Awami League, we have seen how BNP-affiliated people have been trying to assert their control in every other sector, such as the health sector. Recently, we have also seen how groups claiming allegiance to the BNP have been trying to take control of slums and footpaths in the city. This tendency must stop urgently.

Extortion is one of the key reasons for the chaos and lawlessness in the transport sector, so the interim government must find a sustainable solution to this problem. The transport organisations, including powerful owners' and workers' associations, must be represented by honest individuals who can save this sector from the crippling influences of corruption and irregularities, which have led to our roads becoming one of the most dangerous in the world. Reform of state institutions was a major goal of the student-led mass movement; and to attain that goal, politicisation of vital public sectors including transport must stop.

