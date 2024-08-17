Control of Dhaka slums, footpaths: Out goes AL, in comes ‘BNP-linked’ group

With a shift in political landscape, new groups are vying for control at some slums and footpaths in Dhaka.

These new groups, claiming allegiance to the BNP, are attempting to assert dominance over areas previously controlled by the Awami League. Their targets include shanties, shops, and AL-affiliated clubs and offices in the slums.

However, in some areas, the grabbers have pulled back after warnings from BNP high-ups and the government.

In many places, citizen groups, including students, have become active in thwarting extortionists.

Controlling the slums is crucial because these areas are often used by political parties to mobilise crowds for rallies and processions in exchange for money.

Besides, AL syndicates made crores of taka by operating in the slums, illegally supplying gas and electricity to residents with the help of corrupt city utility staff.

The Daily Star visited five slums in the capital and found that in most cases, the new groups are targeting the shanties and shops that were previously under the control of the then ruling party.

In Karail slum, the largest slum in Bangladesh located in the capital's Banani area, a new group has taken over several hundred shanties and shops that were previously controlled by pro-AL men.

They also vandalised some shanties and shops, looting valuables, locals said.

A local AL leader from Karail slum's Bou Bazar unit said he is a wholesale trader with a shop there but is currently in hiding.

"I heard they tried to break the locks of my shop but were unsuccessful. I engaged in politics to protect my business from extortion, but now I fear it might be looted any time," he said.

Another trader, who was previously associated with the AL Bou Bazar unit, said that pro-BNP men are now threatening him to leave the slum.

"I took a loan of Tk 16 lakh and built 10 shanties in the slum recently. About 10 years ago, I was involved with the Awami League. Because of this, they are now threatening my family to leave the shanties immediately," he said while in hiding.

A slum dweller said while the new group has been taking over shanties, offices, and shops primarily used by AL-affiliated men, the general public has not yet been targeted.

In Sattola slum in Mohakhali, this correspondent found that pro-BNP men had taken control of the area by driving out members of pro-AL units.

Md Momin, who claims to be the president of the Jubo Dal Sattola unit, and Saddam Hossain, a member of the Banani thana Jubo Dal unit, were seen inside the AL office in the slum.

Saddam told this correspondent that he was born in the slum but was driven out by pro-AL men in 2014.

"After 10 years, I was able to return, but I no longer found my home. So, I am living here in this office," he said.

Momin said they had expelled the AL members from the slum. He claimed that Billal Chowdhury of the Sattola unit AL used to control some shanties in the area, but they have now informed tenants that they no longer need to pay rent.

In Kalyanpur Pora Bosti, a man named Ripon, brother of a ward-level BNP leader, allegedly seized control of 100 shanties on August 6 and 7.

They also vandalised the AL-affiliated office and shanties controlled by AL men.

Ripon didn't respond to calls.

Contacted, Darussalam Thana BNP convener Syed Abu Bakkar Siddique Saju said he would take immediate action if such incidents occurred.

Two days later, this correspondent found that the new group returned many of the shanties to the slum dwellers.

In Abul's slum, also known as "Abuler Bosti," in the capital's Bhashantek, a new group has vandalised several shanties and shops that were under the control of AL members.

A slum dweller Rubina Begum, who has been living in the Bhasantek slum for 20 years, said the political leaders use them as pawns.

"If we want to stay here, we have to abide by those who come into power," she said.

SCENES FROM FOOTPATHS

Meanwhile, Dhaka's footpaths have experienced mixed changes: in some areas, hawkers are no longer paying any fees, while in others, extortion continues.

Milon Patwary, general secretary of the Karwan Bazar Pick-up Van Samity, said that they recently handed over three linemen [agents of local politicians] to students when they came asking for fees.

He said previously, they paid Tk 1,200 per month for each vehicle, along with a one-time payment of Tk 10,000-15,000. However, this practice has ceased for a week.

Some traders mentioned that trucks are still paying Tk 200-300 each night for market entry.

A lineman in the CNG Stand area of Karwan Bazar said that they still collect Tk 6,000-7,000 from footpath vendors in the area.

Belal Hossain, a cloth seller in Farmgate, said they had to pay the local councilor's men, but this practice has stopped for a week.

"A few days ago, pro-BNP activists came, distributed leaflets, and instructed us not to pay any fees," he said.

Arif Chowdhury, president of the Jatiya Hawkers' Federation, said they have directed their units not to pay any money to anyone. If anyone attempts to collect fees, they have been instructed to hand them over to students or the army.