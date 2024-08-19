Extortion at slums, footpaths must stop

Govt must prevent political groups from exploiting public spaces

It is alarming that the evil politics of exploiting public spaces to extort citizens continues despite a regime change mere days ago. After the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, groups claiming allegiance to the BNP, now the central party in Bangladesh, are already trying to assert their dominance in slums and footpaths where AL-linked groups exerted their power for 15 years, according to a report in this daily.

Over the years, we have seen how unscrupulous political elements often took control of government land, built illegal shanties and shops, and sold unauthorised and often risky utility services at exorbitant prices in collusion with corrupt public officials. Similarly, such elements also took control of footpaths and extorted money from hawkers for conducting their business there. Even though a non-political interim government is now in power, pro-BNP elements, who had been absent from the politics of territory control for almost two decades because of AL's absolute dominance, could not wait for their term to wield their muscle power.

According to our report, they have already grabbed shanties, shops, clubs, and offices previously occupied by AL men in a number of places in Dhaka. Similar scenes have likely been unfolding in other cities as well thanks to the power vacuum created by recent events and the resultant mass escape by AL leaders. Thankfully, in some places, marauding cadres pulled away after receiving warnings from party high-ups. In other places, citizens' groups have intervened to thwart potential extortionists.

While we welcome BNP high-ups' effort to control their party activists, this is not enough. The political culture of allowing exploitation of public spaces to appease party activists and affiliates at the expense of the poor must stop. On the other hand, relevant government bodies including city corporations and utility companies must take stern measures to prevent illegal use of public spaces, properties and services. They should also mete out punishment to corrupt officials and law enforcers if found guilty of aiding political elements in such practices.

However, any measure to correct long years of wrongdoing should not lead to dispossessing and depriving anyone of a home or a means of living. We are talking about a proper rehabilitation of slum dwellers and street vendors. We hope that the interim government will initiate dialogue with experts and relevant stakeholders to address the underlying issues related to city slums and informal businesses on footpaths, and come up with sustainable solutions.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.