Political parties must confront criminal ties

Shocking nature of some recent crimes shows how emboldened criminals have become

Nearly a year into the interim government's tenure, and with election preparations planned to be completed by December, one would have expected things to cool down significantly by now. But things seem to be only getting worse. This is not just due to rising crime. The data on crimes, while an important indicator, cannot capture the full extent of the tensions simmering beneath the surface. As well as the daily disruptions still being caused by unresolved political issues and unmet grievances, the public of late have been particularly perturbed by the shocking nature of crimes. Be it rape, mob violence, or murder, the brazenness with which some of the crimes have been carried out—often in broad daylight, caught on camera, and shared widely on social media—has left citizens reeling.

The latest shocker was the gruesome murder of scrap metal trader Lal Chand alias Sohag in Mitford by men linked with various affiliated organisations of BNP. Earlier, it was the heinous treatment of a woman in Cumilla's Muradnagar who was tortured, raped, and then filmed while disrobed. Or think of the attack on a police station in Lalmonirhat by a mob that snatched away two convicts. The manner in which these crimes were committed has left citizens wondering what could possibly embolden criminals like that. We are told that seven of the 19 accused in the Mitford case have been arrested, but citizens will need much more to again trust in the law enforcement process. Even the home adviser, while briefing the media about the launch of a special combing operation to restore law and order before the polls, has admitted rising crimes.

According to data from the Police Headquarters, in the first six months of this year, at least 1,336 cases of dacoity and robbery were reported, while police recorded 1,930 murder cases (over 400 of them filed over incidents that occurred in previous years). Meanwhile, there were 11,008 cases related to violence against women and children and 515 kidnapping cases. At least 89 people were killed in mob attacks between January and June, according to another estimate. Such incidents have continued despite repeated protests and warnings. Worryingly still, the political safeguards against crimes seem to have totally failed, with 349 incidents of political violence reported over the past 11 months claiming 87 lives, according to Ain o Salish Kendra. BNP alone was linked to 323 of these incidents.

There are various theories about why crimes continue to surge. On Saturday, the BNP general secretary, while trying to distance the party from crimes committed by party rank and file, claimed that the uptick in crimes is due to the absence of an election. This may be true to some extent, but the crimes committed by political actors actually offer a critical window into what awaits us post-election should internal accountability and democracy within our parties continue to be resisted. We, therefore, urge both the government and political parties to take sterner measures from their respective positions to curb crimes. We must also address the internal political dysfunctions that continue to create a climate of impunity. With the polls approaching fast, ensuring public safety must be a top priority.