Sohag’s murder signals a deeper crisis

BNP must cleanse itself of criminal elements

We are horrified by the gruesome murder of 35-year-old Sohag, a scrap metal trader in Mitford, in broad daylight before many bystanders. A group of 8 to 10 men dragged Sohag out of his shop and mercilessly beat him with sharp and blunt weapons, stripping and then bludgeoning him with concrete slabs. A video of this horrific killing is circulating on social media. So far, four individuals have been arrested. One of the suspects, Mahmudul Hasan Mohin, is allegedly associated with Jubo Dal, while five other suspects are associated with various other wings of the party. According to Sohag's wife, her husband had been targeted because he had refused to pay the Tk 2 lakh extortion money by Mohin to continue his business. This murder demonstrates how criminal elements linked to political parties continue to operate with impunity, perpetuating the legacy of extortion and violence from the previous regime. Only the perpetrators' affiliations have changed.

We are deeply disturbed to see reports of various kinds of crimes, including extortion, assault, vandalism, rape and murder, being committed by individuals connected to the BNP. Even though the BNP has expelled those accused of these crimes, and in some cases has asked the police to file cases against them, such brutality continues, with the latest being the macabre killing of Sohag. Violent infighting has also plagued the party. Since August 5, at least 77 party members have been killed due to internal feuds (according to Ain o Salish Kendra).

Why can't one of the largest parties in the country control its affiliated organisations? It seems nothing has fundamentally changed in the mindsets of these groups. The BNP has declared that it will not tolerate any kind of crime committed by its members. But just expelling individuals every time they commit a crime, especially when the crimes are widely publicised, will not address the real problem: a culture that tacitly accepts some criminal behaviour from members in exchange for loyalty. This has been our political culture for far too long, and we have seen its frightful manifestations during the last Awami League regime.

These incidents should be a wake-up call not just for the BNP, but for all political parties: this culture of intimidation and violence by members or associates must end. This can only happen from within each party, with strict enforcement of codes of conduct for its leaders and activists.

Law enforcement must act against politically connected criminals like Mohin before—not after—public outrage. Waiting for a viral video or a sensational killing to act reflects a dangerous complacency. The government should also investigate the allegation that the names of three prime suspects have been excluded from the case filed in relation to Sohag's murder.

Unless the BNP firmly establishes a chain of command, clamps down heavily on any wrongdoing by its members, and purges itself of all criminal elements, it risks losing the support of the people. Ending political criminality is not just a party's responsibility, it is crucial for a democratic transition.