4 held over murder outside Mitford hospital in Dhaka

Law enforcers have arrested four people over the killing of a scrap metal trader who was beaten to death near a gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital on July 9.

Two of the arrestees are Mahmudul Hasan Mohin, 41, and Tarek Rahman Robin, 22, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

A foreign-made pistol was recovered from Robin at the time of his arrest.

Rab also apprehended two other suspects in connection with the case, whose details it did not provide.

Following the incident, the victim's sister filed a murder case with Kotwali Police Station. Police collected CCTV footage from the scene and conducted drives in various parts of the capital, leading to the arrests.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the killing stemmed from business disputes and longstanding rivalry. Police are trying to identify and arrest the other suspects involved," said the police official.