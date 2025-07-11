Our dreams are NOT for sale!

July has returned! The depth of gratitude I feel for having survived the previous monsoon is difficult, if not impossible, to express in words. I, along with my wife Sara and so many of our friends who found ourselves united in protest in July 2024, could have easily lost our lives during those fateful days. But we were lucky to have witnessed the fall of the autocrat, the victory of the downtrodden.

Not everyone was that lucky. The men, women, boys and girls whose bodies were riddled with bullets, who were hacked to their deaths, have left a vacuum that can never be filled. The emptiness left behind by Farhan, Snigdho or Saikat is unbearable for their families and will forever remain so.

These brave souls sacrificed everything believing that lasting change is possible—a belief shared by everyone who answered the call of their conscience during the July uprising. I guess challenging times bring out the best in us. Faced with a foe like Sheikh Hasina, solidarity came naturally. But when we managed to put that behind us, things became much more complicated.

Some of the students whose participation and leadership in the July movement made this extraordinary feat possible have now formed their own political party—the National Citizen Party (NCP). Although rifts between its leadership at times become apparent, the latest programme of the party has received a lot of attention. Starting on July 1 this year, the NCP leadership has started a tour of the country, reaching out to the very people whose spontaneous participation in the protests last year created history. In my view, leaving the centre and reaching out to the periphery was a long-owed debt. Without lending an ear to the marginalised, the NCP can never find out what the true nature of their politics should be. The fact that, despite being late, they have taken the initiative gives me hope.

There are factions of the students who are far less organised but crave to have their voices heard. These are the students of universities, both public and private, and the students of schools and colleges. As their dreams fade, they still hold on to the hope that someday they will be given the opportunity to be heard. This is not only the responsibility of the government or the National Consensus Commission, but also of the political parties. The BNP, as the major political force, has arranged a few gatherings for the youth, which is praiseworthy. But instead of sticking to the capital, they need to reach out to the outskirts. In my travels to the remote parts of our beautiful country, I sense a feeling of being forgotten among people there. All the political forces debating the future of our country need to pause for a while and take time to listen carefully to what these voices have to say.

The women who left their homes and workplaces during the monsoon revolution were key to its success. Almost all the women who were at the forefront, braving all odds during the uprising, have faced bullying both online and offline in the aftermath. It is unfortunate that these people often feel left out nowadays. Any reform without their participation is bound to be unsustainable.

Finally, there are people who have placed personal gain over their responsibility to the nation. While we dream about finding a new settlement, with the weight of the sacrifices made by the martyrs upon our shoulders, some of us think it profitable to sell out the revolution itself for meagre personal gains.

The July uprising in Bangladesh is admired by struggling people around the globe. Bangladesh has become a beacon of hope for many of them. Bangladesh has proven that even the mightiest oppressor, with all the state apparatus at her command, is bound to be defeated when the people can break the shackles of fear.

On the other hand, Bangladesh can learn a lot from Sri Lanka, a country which has gone through almost a similar set of events. Lessons must be learnt from the way the liberal and democratic forces there have remained united and secured an impactful political position after the uprising—how they have put their female leadership at the forefront, instead of marginalising them.

Sheikh Hasina failed to realise that the freedom, dignity and aspiration of the people can never be sold. This failure led her, along with the rank and file of the Awami League, to a disgraceful flight on August 5, 2024. Let this be a lesson for those who are treading the same path. I am certain it will not take another 15 years for the people to rise again. Because they know from recent memory that their dreams are NOT for sale. They know how and when to stand up for their freedom, dignity and dreams.

Manzur-al-Matin is an advocate of the Supreme Court and a freelance anchor at Channel 24.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

