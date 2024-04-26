Editorial
Fri Apr 26, 2024 05:00 PM
Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 05:00 PM

Editorial

Plan better to reduce rural power outage

Why must our rural population always shoulder the majority of the burden?
Visual: Star

It is a matter of great disappointment that, even though every citizen of Bangladesh is entitled to fair and equal treatment and service, in reality, that does not always seem to be the case. Take power outages, for example. As load-shedding is becoming a regular feature in our lives, our fellow citizens living in the rural parts of the country are bearing the brunt of it, enduring hours of power outages.

Why do villagers bear the brunt of loadshedding?

Data from the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) reveals that a majority of its 3.58 crore subscribers are suffering from long spells of power outages. The worst-hit districts include Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Kishoreganj, Netrakona, Cox's Bazar, Narsingdi and Rangpur. That this is happening when the nation is sizzling under an insufferable spell of heatwave makes it even worse. Besides making the oppressive heat intolerable, these outages are also affecting people's livelihoods. A fish farmer in Mymensingh said she was struggling to keep her business running because of long periods of load-shedding.

April in rural areas may get crueller

Increased power outages during the warmer months are not an unexpected phenomenon, especially since we have been struggling with a fuel crisis in the wake of a dollar crunch, not to mention global political and economic turmoil over the past couple of years. But given that this situation has been our reality for some time now, we cannot help but ask: did the power authorities not anticipate this crisis? Did they not plan accordingly so that people living in the rural areas would not have to be the worst victims of load-shedding—as they always are?

Why must the public bear the burden of power sector subsidies?

In the meantime, the country is burdened with the overcapacity of power generation. We have more power plants than needed, for which we are paying hefty sums in capacity charges. This situation, in our view, is the result of poor, shortsighted policymaking. We urge the government to take stock of the situation and figure out ways to meet the rising electricity demand fairly and equitably, especially in the coming months. For that, some urgent steps must be taken, such as exploring domestic sources of fuel on a priority basis, repurposing the existing resources to generate more power, etc. Our rural population is vital for the smooth operation of the economy; their lives must not be unfairly disrupted by excessive power outages.

loadsheddingloadshedding in rural areaspower cutspowerenergy crisisheat wave
