Editorial
Tue Feb 6, 2024 04:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 04:34 PM

More buses cannot guarantee safer, better service

Holistic approach needed to improve public transport system
The plan to expand Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation's (BRTC) service in Dhaka, Chattogram and other inter-district routes by adding about 1,000 buses to its fleet does have some justification. According to a report, a project to acquire 340 CNG-run AC buses has already been passed, while three more projects for buying 600 buses are pending approval. Additionally, the BRTC plans to undertake separate projects to prepare 1.75 lakh drivers to meet the growing demand.

After metro rail, Dhaka’s buses should be the next megaproject
These initiatives sound good from an expansion perspective, but it is essential to define the ultimate goal that these projects are meant to achieve. Is the objective to create a systemic, efficient and affordable public transport system that can cater to the needs of residents in Dhaka and other major cities? If that is the case, then adding more buses is only a part of what is required. Bringing road discipline by making sure that there are proper bus stops is another one. The bus routes should also be planned in such a way that they connect various parts of the city to metro stations and other modes of transport in order to create an efficient and complete transportation network.

Will road safety remain a mirage?

Rationalising bus lines and bringing about systemic changes to bus services to make them more passenger-friendly have to be the next step. In addition, ensuring road safety by enforcing compliance of all traffic and road safety rules is another key factor. To that end, we welcome the BRTC's plan to prepare 1.75 lakh drivers. Alongside that, regular bus maintenance must also be carried out, and old, run-down buses have to be removed from the streets. Unfortunately, even though the government has pledged to do so in the past, we continue to see unfit buses plying our roads and endangering lives.

Women on public buses
How to not ‘be a woman’ on Bangladeshi public buses

For far too long, we have seen the government take isolated initiatives, such as purchasing expensive buses, without a proper implementation plan or without considering how they fit into the bigger picture of how our overall transport system is running and what needs to change for it to improve significantly. It is time the government came up with a holistic plan to improve our public transport system. While adding more buses is a good move, doing so without taking the other steps necessary for a safer and better service will not achieve the benefits desired by citizens.

