Improve security in Dhanmondi

Police must ensure safety of residents, restore law and order

We are alarmed by the steady stream of reports on rising mugging and looting incidents in certain parts of Dhaka. Recently, much attention has been focused on criminal activities in Mohammadpur, but troubling accounts from Dhanmondi reveal a similar escalation in this area as well, leading to residents living in fear, particularly after nightfall.

According to a report by Prothom Alo, criminals have been openly mugging pedestrians and commuters, sometimes in broad daylight. Certain pockets in Dhanmondi are said to be especially vulnerable, where muggers regularly prowl in search of targets. A collection of CCTV footage of some incidents, recently aired by Jamuna TV, showed criminals ganging up on victims, armed with sharp weapons and, at times, firearms. Take the case of Rasel Ali, a foreign currency dealer who was mugged at Road 8A on the evening of October 19. Four helmet-donning individuals jumped on him, fired blank shots to scare onlookers, and snatched away Tk 50 lakh that he was carrying.

Residents of Dhanmondi have been living with this menace since law and order fell into disarray after the ouster of the Awami League government on August 5. But unlike Mohammadpur, the incidents in Dhanmondi have not garnered as much attention, resulting in limited or lukewarm response from the law enforcement agencies, as per the Prothom Alo report. For example, a mother recounted how police refused to register a formal complaint when her school-going son was mugged on Dhanmondi Road 8/1 on September 3.

The police force has reportedly yet to recover from the demoralisation and crisis of confidence caused by the attacks on police stations following the events of August 5, and is consequently failing to do their job properly. This has created a security vacuum that the criminals are exploiting. But this cannot go on. Public safety has been under constant threat due to inadequate police presence on the streets and their tepid response to rising criminal activities.

As we know, following Mohammadpur residents' ultimatum for increasing security measures, the army has set up temporary camps in the area and is conducting joint operations. Dhanmondi, too, deserves appropriate attention from the law enforcement authorities. That said, the involvement of the army is but a temporary fix. To restore law and order effectively, both in Dhaka and nationwide, the police force needs to regain its footing. We reiterate our call to the interim government to ensure urgent provision of necessary resources—such as additional armed vehicles and reinforcements—so that the police can adequately protect the public. If the police wish to regain public trust, they must be proactive in ensuring the safety of all citizens.