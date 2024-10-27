Restore security in Mohammadpur

Repeated criminal incidents have raised concerns

Even since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, there has been a marked increase in crime and violence in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area, along with many other areas. However, while the situation gradually improved in other places, organised gangs in Mohammadpur have continued to carry out criminal activities. On Friday night, in Bosila's Garden City, machete-wielding robbers wearing masks looted a supermarket. On Saturday night, a shooting incident left three people injured at the Geneva Camp. Last week, criminals looted a company vehicle carrying nearly Tk 12 lakh at gunpoint at the Mohammadia Housing Ltd area.

According to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), there have been four cases involving murders and three cases involving mugging and robberies between October 1 and October 25, while September saw 17 murder cases. However, as per a report by Prothom Alo, incidents of mugging and robbery are occurring nearly daily, with many going unreported. Victims often avoid involving the police due to fear of further harassment, resulting in a significant underrepresentation of the actual number of incidents. Clearly, these incidents have left residents living in fear, to a point that many staged a protest in front of the local police station on Saturday afternoon, leading to the army setting up temporary camps in Mohammadpur.

We welcome this step by the army which will help restore security to some extent. Since being granted magistracy powers in mid-September, the army has conducted a number of operations to seize illegal weapons, drugs, and ammunition. Even on Saturday night, a joint operation led by the army detained 45 suspected criminals from various areas. However, these measures, while commendable, do not eliminate the need for a more enduring solution with the involvement of police. Unfortunately, personnel shortages and lack of vehicles continue to hinder police response. Taking advantage of the security vacuum thus created, organised extortion rackets and teenage gangs have reportedly expanded their influence in certain neighbourhoods. The suspected involvement of a number of sacked and former law enforcers in robberies has complicated the situation, further straining law enforcement efforts.

Given this reality, the government must take steps to fully reactivate the local police force. Their involvement in regular patrols, backed by necessary resources, is essential to restore public confidence. Moreover, certain high-risk areas such as Geneva Camp, which continues to be a hub of crimes even after a number of raids, demand particular law enforcement coverage. Only combined and sustained law enforcement efforts can address the security threat facing Mohammadpur residents.