Clashes at Geneva Camp: Bullet-hit teenager dies at DMCH

A teenage boy, who was shot during clashes between armed gangs inside Geneva Camp in the capital's Mohammadpur on Saturday, died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital today.

Sajjen, 13, also known as Rahmat, breathed his last around 8:30am in the intensive care unit of DMCH, said Inspector Mohammad Faruk, in-charge of the hospital's police outpost.

His body has been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.

Sajjen used to live with his family in Sector 5 of Geneva Camp.

According to locals and police, clashes broke out between several drug-dealing gangs around 5:00pm on Saturday and continued for about three hours, leaving the three people shot.

Shamsher Ali, father of Sajjen, said his son went to fetch water from a nearby water pump. "He was caught in the line of fire and was hit by bullets on his way back home."

Sajjen suffered five bullet wounds in his hand, chest, and abdomen.

Initially, he was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital and was later transferred to DMCH for advanced care.

The camp and its adjoining areas have recently become a hotspot of criminal activities such as gunfights, mugging, drug peddling, and murder.

On August 6, a day after Sheikh Hasina fled the country, a man named Shahen Shah was shot dead. Another man named Sonu was killed in a major shootout on September 3.

On October 17, one Shanemaj, 37, was shot dead during a gunfight between two feuding groups in Geneva Camp.

On September 29, a joint team of Bangladesh Army, Rab, and police arrested 35 people, including a top drug dealer, and recovered arms and ammo from the camp.

Police and locals say gunfights have been taking place inside the camp almost every day as rival groups are fighting to control the drug sale spots. Many criminals use firearms which were looted from Mohammadpur Police Station during the mass uprising.