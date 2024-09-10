Stop armed violence at Geneva Camp

Dismantle groups fighting over drug trade, ensure resident safety

We are concerned at the repeated incidents of violence at the Geneva Camp in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area in recent weeks. According to a report by this daily, since the fall of the Awami League government, clashes between armed gangs inside the camp have become common as drug dealers are trying to take control of the area. Locals have reported hearing gunshots almost every day, which was not the case before. Over the past month, two men were also killed in such gunfights. The situation remains tense, requiring immediate attention from the authorities.

The Geneva Camp has always been known as a hub of drug dealers. Reportedly, there are various groups involved in drug trade, and clashes generally occur over establishing supremacy. For example, in April, a major clash occurred between rival groups over controlling the trade. And after August 5, new players have entered the scene trying to take control of the trade. Particularly, the rampant use of firearms has raised alarms among the residents of the camp and adjacent areas. From the photos and video clips taken by locals during the clashes, police assume that the firearms were probably looted from police stations earlier last month. If that is the case, our law enforcers should immediately take action to recover them.

According to data from the Police Headquarters, 5,829 firearms including rifles, SMGs, pistols and shotguns were looted in early August from police stations across the country. Of them, 3,933 were initially returned. And the joint drive led by armed forces, which began operations since September 4, has thus far recovered 53 more firearms. There are concerns that if the remaining weapons are not recovered soon, those could be used to cause further violence by criminals.

The residents in and around the Geneva Camp are living in fear because of the rampant clashes, with many young people also getting involved in them, which is a serious concern. The law enforcement agencies must take prompt actions to tackle the dual threats of drug trade and illegal firearm use. It's time a joint operation was also conducted in the camp to dismantle the threats posed by these illegal drug businesses, which many camp residents have also urged. Ordinary people must not be held hostage by criminal groups.