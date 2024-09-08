Joint drive: 53 arms recovered in last 3 days

A total of 53 firearms, including an AK-47, have been recovered in a joint drive for the last three days.

As many as 25 suspects were also arrested during the joint drive, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) said in a statement yesterday.

Members of the armed forces, Border Guard Bangladesh, Coast Guard, police, Rab, and Ansar took part in the drive.

The other firearms recovered during the drive include two revolvers, 18 pistols, two rifles, 11 shotguns, one pipe gun, six shooter guns, three LGs, three guns, one gas gun, one Chinese rifle, one airgun and three single-barrel breech loader firearms.

Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media) of the PHQ, told The Daily Star yesterday that the joint drives targeted three types of firearms: those stolen or lost from the police, SSF, and other security forces; firearms with suspended licences; and illegal firearms.

"All three categories of firearms were recovered in the drive, but it may take some time to say separately about the data," he said.

Without mentioning any timeframe, Enamul said the drive will continue.

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5 amid an uprising, mobs looted firearms and bullets from different police stations and establishments across the country in reprisal of the law enforcers' use of excessive force and lethal weapons on demonstrators.

The new interim government then gave a September 3 deadline for submitting the looted firearms to nearby police stations.

The government also ordered to deposit licensed firearms within the same timeframe, suspending the licences issued in the last 15 years during the AL government's tenure.

The joint drive was launched on September 4 after the end of the deadline.

According to the PHQ, 5,818 firearms and 6,07,262 bullets were looted from police, different police stations, and establishments. Of those, 3,933 guns and 3,12,857 bullets were recovered until 12:00am on September 5. It means 1,885 arms and 2,94,405 bullets remained missing, according to a home ministry notification issued yesterday.

The guns include Chinese rifles, SMGs, pistols, shotguns, teargas launchers, and signal pistols.

PHQ data shows 32,005 teargas shells, 1,455 teargas grenades, 4,692 sound grenades, 290 smoke grenades, 55 stun grenades, 893 multiple bang stun grenades, and 177 teargas spray were also looted.

Of those, 23,194 teargas shells, 704 teargas grenades, 2,128 sound grenades, 213 colour smoke grenades, 18 stun grenades, 533 multiple bang stun grenades, and 94 teargas sprays have been recovered so far, the ministry said in the notification.

Neither the ministry nor the PHQ disclosed the number of firearm licences issued in the last 15 years and how many were submitted within the deadline.