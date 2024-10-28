Muggers rule Mohammadpur alleyways

Locals passing days in fear; police, army vow strict measures

Fearing a rise in mugging incidents, Billal Hossain, owner of a mobile repair shop near Nabinagar Housing of the capital's Mohammadpur, has resorted to closing his shop and returning home immediately after dusk.

While he used to stay open past 11:00pm earlier, for the past two months, he's been shutting down before 9:00pm, as muggers now begin to prowl the streets around 10:00pm.

"Living in constant fear has become the new normal, and it's affecting my business," he said.

Monir Hossain, an auto-rickshaw driver, described witnessing at least three mugging incidents last week on Road 7 in Nabinagar Housing.

"It was around 8:00pm, and traffic was heavy because of rain," he recalled.

"Out of nowhere, three teenagers, probably 14 to 16 years old, emerged from an alley wielding large machetes. They approached an auto-rickshaw driver and his passengers, taking their cell phones, money, and other valuables before disappearing."

From October 1 to October 25, four murders, two robberies, and one snatching case were filed with Mohammadpur Police Station. In September, 17 murders and one snatching case were filed.

"It happened right in front of me," Monir said, adding, "But I could not summon the courage to intervene."

Being terrified, Monir, who used to drive through the night, now makes sure to head home by 10:00pm.

It has become a common scenario in the Mohammadpur area over the last two months.

According to sources, muggings and robberies are taking place in Mohammadpur almost every day, while the majority of them go unnoticed. Also, many victims do not want to go to the police, as they do not get any remedy even after complaining.

During a visit to Mohammadpur yesterday, this correspondent spoke with around two dozen residents in different Mohammadpur areas, including Geneva Camp, Nurjahan Road, Babar Road, and Beribadh.

Many said the situation remains unchanged due to limited law enforcement patrols after 10:00pm.

Iftekhar Hasan, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said, "Since August 5, we have faced manpower and vehicle shortages, affecting our patrol duty. However, the situation is gradually improving, and we are hopeful for further progress as we are getting manpower and vehicles soon."

Alongside mugging, the number of theft incidents also increased, said Md Firoz, a stationery shopkeeper on Tajmahal Road.

"Drug addicts and local youths are behind them. They are taking away manhole covers, shop signboards, cell phones, and even clothes from balconies," he said.

On Saturday, residents, including students, held a demonstration in front of Mohammadpur Police Station, demanding enhanced security.

Following the protest, a joint operation was carried out in Mohammadpur, resulting in 45 arrests.

According to an Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release, a coordinated operation involving the 46 Independent Brigade of the Army, Rab, and local police was launched around 10:00pm on Saturday.

This led to the arrest of 45 suspects and the seizure of nine sharp weapons. "The joint operation was planned to restore security for Mohammadpur residents," the release stated.

The ISPR release said, "Since the acquisition of magistracy power, 152 criminals, 18 firearms, 271 rounds of ammunition, 172 types of local and foreign weapons, one grenade, and a lot of drugs were recovered from Mohammadpur, Adabar, and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police stations."

The ISPR statement emphasised that the army will maintain a firm stance to improve local safety.

Regarding the arrests, OC Iftekhar said all the arrestees were shown arrested in previously filed cases. "These arrestees, in groups of four to five, used to roam different areas of Mohamamdpur and mug people," he added.