Editorial
Sun May 19, 2024 12:30 PM
Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 12:30 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Forests must not fall victim to business

Safeguarding nature, not business interests, should be our priority
Sun May 19, 2024 12:30 PM Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 12:30 PM
VISUAL: STAR

Over the years, we have witnessed many forests falling victim to business and development—the one in Chattogram's Tulatoli area is just one of them. It started when 5,000 trees were felled in a five-acre area of the forest, and a ship-breaking yard took their place. But then, the Forest Department fought back leading to the yard being sealed off last year, with the lease agreement cancelled. Unfortunately, however, the department's efforts were then thwarted as the divisional commissioner overruled the order last month, allowing the yard to resume its activities, as per a recent report. This is most certainly a depressing turn of events.

Destruction of natural resources in Bangladesh
Read more

With every forest razed, a little bit of Bangladesh dies too

What possible reason could there be for the divisional authority to support the destruction of nature? The lease agreement—signed in February 2022 between the district administration and yard owner Kohinoor Steel—was to use part of a 400-acre mangrove forest developed in 1983-1984 to protect the locality from natural disasters. It's ironic that the administration let the yard authorities cut down 5,000 of these life-saving trees—that too illegally, as they did not take Forest Department's permission. After the latest setback, the department is reportedly preparing to take the matter to court. But until a favourable decision comes, the forestland lies at the whim of businessmen.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Stop relentless attacks on our forests

A ship-breaking yard operating there will likely lead to severe environmental pollution, as toxic spills from ship-breaking operations are known to contaminate coastal ecosystems and devastate local communities. It is hard to comprehend why a country that pledged to stop deforestation by 2030 would let this happen. But it shouldn't be surprising, as we have seen nature being sacrificed like this countless times: plans to fell 2,044 trees in Jashore, building a safari park at Lathitila forest, efforts to take power lines through a reserved forest—the list goes on. These examples, all government undertakings, reduce its pledges to mere lip service.

Read more

Who wants a piece of forest?

If the government is really sincere about keeping its promise, it must put a stop to these incidents. The administration must remind the agencies and bodies working under it that safeguarding the environment, not business, is paramount. No entity, whether public or private, should skirt or break environmental laws, and commercial operations must be assessed and monitored for their environmental impacts. The ongoing heatwaves in the country are a reminder that without forests and trees, we are doomed.

Related topic:
Shipbreaking yard on forestlandforests in ChattogramDeforestation in BangladeshForest and Climate Changeforest departmentKohinoor Steel
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Environmental degradation in Bangladesh

A canal here, a bird refuge there...

1y ago

Stop the onslaught on Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary

1y ago

Who wants a piece of forest?

1y ago
Destruction of natural resources in Bangladesh

With every forest razed, a little bit of Bangladesh dies too

10m ago
Reserve forest defiled, defying court order

Forests are vanishing acre by acre

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মিরপুরে সড়ক অবরোধ করে ব্যাটারিচালিত অটোরিকশা চালকদের বিক্ষোভ

বিক্ষোভকারীরা পরে মিরপুর-১০ মোড়ে জড়ো হয়ে যান চলাচল বন্ধ করে দেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ব্যাংক

আমানতকারীদের টাকা ফেরত দিতে পারছে না আইসিবি ইসলামিক ব্যাংক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification