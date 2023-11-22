Palli Bidyut at odds with forest department

During a recent visit, it was seen that the REB is already preparing to connect power lines through the forest, with some electric poles set up there. Photo: Star

The Rural Electrification Board (Palli Bidyut) and the forest department are at loggerheads over connecting power cables through a forest reserve in Chattogram's Fatikchhari upazila.

The old forest reserve, at Jungle Dantmara mouza under Narayanhat range of Chattogram North Forest Division, is home to over 95 species of trees and animals, according to forest department data.

The REB has been trying to set up several power lines through the 998-acre reserve forest.

Requesting approval to this end, Chattogram-2 lawmaker Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari sent a demi official (DO) letter to the environment minister last June.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's project to ensure 100 percent electrification is not being possible to implement in this upazila due to the forest department's obstruction," mentioned the lawmaker in his letter.

The ministry then sent a letter to Chattogram North divisional forest officer on October 10, seeking field opinion on this matter.

However, no structure can be set up in a reserve forest under the existing Forest Act 1927.

Besides, the National Forest Policy 1994 prohibits any development projects within a forest, except when permitted by the prime minister.

Asked why he had sent a letter to take power lines through the reserved forest, Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari said, "Otherwise, we can't ensure 100 percent electrification for the residents of this area. Many people here still don't have power connection."

"So, I have requested the forest and environment minister's permission," he added.

This correspondent recently visited the area and observed that REB is already preparing to connect power lines through the forest, with some electric poles stacked there.

Mohammed Forkan, a local, said, "Palli Bidyut has already surveyed the area and we heard that they will start the work soon."

Contacted, Mohammed Sarwar Jahan, general manager of the REB (Chattogram-2), said, "We planned to build a power line in view of the demand of the customers."

"However, we will not construct the line through the forest without permission from the authorities concerned," he added.

Thousands of trees would be felled if the power line were connected through the forest, and this has become a concern for forest officials, according to sources.

"We have verbally informed the authorities concerned that power lines cannot be taken through reserved forests," said Narayanhat forest ranger Ilishur Rahman.

"We will take action as per existing laws if anyone wants to build infrastructure in forest reserves," he added.

Meanwhile, environmental experts said power lines would endanger the fauna.

"Wildlife, especially birds and monkeys, will die if they come in contact with electrical wires, endangering the forest's fauna and causing irreparable damage to biodiversity," said Mohammad Kamal Hossain, former professor of Institute of Forestry and Environmental Science at Chittagong University.