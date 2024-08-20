Editorial
Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:41 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:56 AM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Energy reforms are long overdue

CPD’s three-step proposal deserves consideration
Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:41 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:56 AM
VISUAL: STAR

The Awami League government's questionable policies in the power and energy sector badly affected the economy over the last 15 years, prompting experts to frequently call for reforms but to no avail. Now that the interim government has taken charge, we hope to see the initiation of some much-needed actions in that regard. The three-step proposal given by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) shows where the focus should be. It has put forth a 100-day plan highlighting the key priorities, followed by significant reforms stretching over the next six months.

Read more

Why must the public bear the burden of capacity charges?

In particular, four acts and policies highlighted by the CPD need immediate revisions since those were made primarily to benefit vested interest groups. For instance, through the enactment of the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply Act, also known as the Indemnity Act, the erstwhile government awarded public works to conglomerates without issuing any tender notices, while no public procurement rules were followed either. This act should be repealed immediately. The other acts that need revisions are the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Act, the Renewable Energy Policy, and the Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Unearth all banking sector irregularities

The need for the BERC to operate independently cannot be stressed enough. The amendment to the relevant act, done in 2022 to empower the government to set power and energy tariffs on its own under "special circumstances," without holding any public hearing, was a shady decision that frequently shot up energy prices. This needs to change. In addition, the IEPMP needs to be revised because the government allegedly projected faulty energy and power demand in it. Moreover, the suggestion to link the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority with the chief adviser's office also deserves consideration, as it will hopefully speed up phasing out of the fossil fuel-based power plants.

Read more

Implementation of a banking commission to address challenges in the sector

Phasing out the inefficient power plants should be another goal for the interim government. According to the CPD, the Awami League government paid a total of around Tk 105,000 crore as capacity payments to power plant owners in the 14 years up to August 2023, which is outrageous. So much money was squandered while citizens were either deprived of power or forced to pay exorbitantly for it. Revising the power purchase contracts and incorporating a "no electricity, no pay" clause will lessen the burden of capacity payments.

Police reform requires more than a change in uniform
Read more

Police reform requires more than a change in uniform

These are just a few key areas that need immediate attention from the interim government. There are many other short- and long-term suggestions given by the CPD which are quite well-thought-out, and can, if properly implemented, ensure competition, efficiency, transparency and accountability in the power and energy sector.

Related topic:
Reforms in energy sectorenergy price hikeCentre for Policy Dialogue (CPD)Bangladesh power sectorenergy crisisBangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Berc)Bangladesh mass uprising 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Raising energy prices is a bad idea

2y ago
Can Bangladesh get out of the Adani power deal?

Can Bangladesh get out of the Adani power deal?

1y ago
Repurposing coal power plants into solar powered ones

Turn dirty power plants into clean ones

1y ago
Woeful state of fossil fuel-based power plants in Bangladesh

Fuelled by inefficiency?

1y ago

We must preserve our history and cultural heritage

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সেই এডিসি জিসানুলের বরখাস্তের আদেশ প্রত্যাহার

তিনি বরখাস্ত থাকার সময়টা কাজে ছিলেন বলেই গণ্য হবে। বিধি অনুযায়ী বকেয়া বেতন পাবেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাবেক উপমন্ত্রী আরিফ খান জয় ধানমন্ডি থেকে গ্রেপ্তার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification