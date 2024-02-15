Plan to phase out fossil fuel-burning power plants

CPD urges govt, recommends withdrawal of ‘indemnity’ in power sector

The Centre for Policy Dialogue yesterday recommended abolishing the "indemnity" act in the power sector immediately and making proper plans to phase out fossil fuel based power plants.

CPD Research Director Khondaker Golam Moazzem said since last year, a persistent energy crisis has been hampering power generation and affecting other sectors.

"The uncertainty seems to persist this year as well due to the underlying importance given to the imported fuel in the integrated energy and power master plan (IEPMP-2023)," he told a roundtable discussion at BRAC Centre Inn Auditorium.

Moazzem said the government knew that power demand would not increase as per the projections. "Then why did they continue pushing for increasing the generation capacity? And now it is in a position where it cannot move towards a transition to renewable energy.

"Despite knowing the potentials of the gas reserves, why did the government choose to import expensive LNG? Why didn't they do the seismic surveys in 2017?"

The government has still not given enough attention to the exploration of domestic gas, he said. Rather, the focus is on import of LNG.

"BPC [Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation] and Petrobangla have been failing to settle the import bills of LNG and fuel oil. An outstanding bill of $700 million to global suppliers is yet to be paid by the two state owned companies. Recently, they have signed a $2.1 billion loan agreement with the ITFC to pay the import bills.

"If the sector further follows the IEPMP fuel mix target depending on the imported LNG, the debt burden will continue to increase."

Replying to a question, he said, "We are not talking about phasing out all fossil fuel based power plants overnight, we are talking about the process of energy transition. We are arguing that some are possible in talks only, but we are not moving forward."

The country's power generation capacity from renewable sources stands at four percent of the total power generation capacity.

Prof Mohammad Tamim, dean of Chemical and Materials Engineering at Buet, said, the first thing required in the energy sector is good governance.

"Until 2012, there was a 'war like' situation when the speedy enhancement act was initiated. But after that, we have been taking long-term projects but we haven't taken the time to verify the competitive pricing by floating tender. This act must be scrapped immediately, there is no justification for keeping the act," he said.