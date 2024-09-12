Bring back prisoners on the loose

Targeted measures needed to improve prison security

We are gravely concerned that a good number of prisoners who escaped amid the chaos surrounding the events of August 5 are still at large. According to a report, 928 inmates, 84 of whom are condemned criminals, have yet to surrender or be arrested. Prison authorities say the police are still largely clueless about their whereabouts. This is worrisome as having these people, including convicted militants and terrorists, on the loose poses a considerable threat to society, especially considering the current law and order situation in the country.

These inmates reportedly broke out of five penitentiaries across the country: Narsingdi, Kashimpur, Kushtia, Sherpur, and Satkhira. Most of the condemned criminals broke out of the Kashimpur High Security Jail in Gazipur. According to the recently appointed inspector general of prisons, poor structures as well as prison officials' lack of preparedness amid a nationwide mass uprising facilitated the prison breaks, with most of the escapees taking advantage of the situation.

The current authorities, dealing as they are with an unprecedented situation, are hard to blame for this. The prison chief has rightly said that this was a lesson for them, highlighting the importance of ensuring that a situation like this never recurs. The first step towards that is getting back absconding prisoners. Sources said measures have been put in place to prevent the prisoners from fleeing the country. While these are necessary actions, more concerted efforts are needed because the longer they are out, the greater the threat for the nation. To this end, a joint drive by security forces—much like the one being conducted to retrieve firearms stolen from police stations—should be immediately launched to arrest all the escapees.

Another issue that requires attention is prison reform. The prison staff is currently stretched thin, with fewer than 11,000 staffers managing more than 75,000 prisoners spread out in 68 penitentiaries. Jail guards are underpaid and overworked, which makes them susceptible to corruption. We agree with the home adviser that most problems in the prisons would be gone if corruption and bribery were eradicated, but that can't be achieved without providing proper incentives to the staff, including decent wages and work hours. We are glad that the relevant authorities are interested in making meaningful changes to overhaul the system. These efforts must lead to significant improvements in prison security and rehabilitation of all inmates.