Enhance prison security measures

Narsingdi jail break exposes security lapses in prisons

The July 19 Narsingdi jailbreak, amid a breakdown of law and order that followed violent clashes in different parts of the country, sends out a chilling message. This was the first time such an incident occurred in Bangladesh, in which outsiders attacked a jail and aided the escape of all 826 inmates of the prison. Some were reportedly even forced to flee.

The way the incident unfolded raises questions about police intelligence, preparedness, and timely action, and the overall security lapses in our prisons. According to media reports, there were violent clashes, which left two students dead, in the areas adjacent to the prison on July 18. However, on July 19, at around 1:30pm, our correspondent saw rioters picketing, but there was no major police patrol in the area. A few police personnel initially tried to defend the prison when rioters stormed the establishment at around 4pm. The jail superintendent, too, alleged that police did not arrive at the scene before 10pm. Why extra security forces were not deployed around the prison area where deadly clashes had taken place just the day before is puzzling.

The attackers used local weapons and crude bombs, and detectives suspect that six microbuses were used to carry the fleeing inmates. Such descriptions raise the question if the attack was preplanned. It was certainly well-organised. How did our intelligence wings remain in the dark about this? Considering that the prison housed nine inmates belonging to militant outfits like the JMB and Ansarullah Bangla Team, the prison authorities should have been extra careful anyway.

We have often called attention to the security lapses in our prisons which allow extremists to mobilise within the confined, overcrowded walls. The media has reported about mobile phones being smuggled into the prisons many times. Reportedly, about 300 of the inmates who fled have surrendered to court so far. But their successful escape, especially that of the militants, does put a serious question mark on our security apparatuses. We hope that law enforcers will promptly track down the remaining escapees, bring them to book, and recover the stolen arms and ammunition. As we reflect on the violence that shook the country last week, we need to take note of our security lapses so that this kind of incident is not repeated.