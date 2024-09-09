Most problems in jails can be solved by stopping bribery, corruption: home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said most of the problems in jails could be solved by stopping bribery and corruption.

He made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at a views exchange meeting with prison officials at the Directorate of Prisons in Dhaka's Bakshibazar.

The adviser said, "The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement was not just for quotas. Bribery, corruption, and price hikes were [some of] the main reasons behind it [movement].

"Bribery should not continue ... There is no alternative," said the adviser.

Calling for the transformation of jails into correctional centres, Jahangir said the quality of food for prison guards and prisoners should be improved. They need to improve their skills through training, he said.

He also gave necessary directives to the authorities concerned to ensure discipline and welfare of jail employees.

Addressing the prison officials, the adviser said, "Your main responsibility is to ensure the security of the prison. Restore your respect without taking bribes, because bribery damages the reputation of the individual as well as the organisation."

During the meeting, prison officials and employees presented various demands to the adviser.

Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Syed Muhammad Motahar Hussain and other officials of the directorate of prisons attended the views exchange meeting.