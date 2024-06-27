A moronic end to a daring jailbreak

4 death row convicts dig a hole for 20 days to escape Bogura jail, get caught after an hour and half

Sentenced to death in separate cases, four convicts were housed together in a condemned cell in Bogura District Jail on June 1.

Over the next 25 days, the four -- Nazrul Islam, 60, of Kurigram; Amir Hamza, 38, of Narsingdi; Md Zakaria, 31, and Farid Sheikh, 28, of Bogura -- hatched an escape plan and worked accordingly.

After managing a screwdriver and an iron-sheet scrap from outside sources, they used those to make a hole in the ceiling. They also tied several bedsheets together to use as a rope.

Then early yesterday, they climbed out of the cell one by one and scaled down the building.

However, their taste of freedom lasted just an hour and half, as police rounded them up from Chashi Bazar, a few blocks from the jail.

Bogura Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty described the incident at a press briefing at his office yesterday.

The jail has three condemned cells, housing 13 death row inmates. The four escapees were shifted to one of the cells on June 1, according to jail sources.

They said the building was built in the British era, and no iron rods were used in the construction of the roof.

Speaking to The Daily Star, an officer involved in the search and arrest, said the four managed to make a hole in the ceiling using only a small screwdriver and an iron-sheet scrap for 20 days.

During this time, they did not allow any cleaners into their cell, he said, adding that police found the screwdriver and the iron scrap hidden about their person.

About how they may have gotten the tools, Additional Inspector General (Prisons) Col Sheikh Sujaur Rahman, who visited Bogura Jail yesterday, said, "We're currently investigating all the jail personnel and officers here to know if they had any role to play. Once the probe is complete, appropriate actions will be taken."

Bogura SP Sudip Kumar Chakraborty yesterday told reporters that the four inmates managed to escape at 3:05am. "The jail authorities informed us at 3:56am.

"After getting the information, all police outposts and patrol teams were put on high alert, and police managed to find and arrest them from the Chashi Bazar area around 4:30am."

Sub-inspector Khorshed Alam, who led the search, said, "They were planning to cross the Korotoa river through Chelopara bridge."

However, before police could reach the spot, the four convicts were initially apprehended by a group of young men.

Describing the incident, Parimal Chandra Das, councillor of Bogura Municipality Ward-6, told The Daily Star, "Around 3:50am, a group of boys were sitting on the rail tracks near Chashi Bazar, as there was no electricity in their homes and it was very hot last night. Suddenly, they noticed a pack of dogs surrounding four individuals. The boys – Saeed, Rabbi, Kabya, Dukhu, Nayan, Tinku and Bappi – suspected that the four men were criminals and apprehended them then and there. They then called SI Khorshed Alam and informed him."

Police sources said Nazrul Islam and Amir Hamza were sentenced to death on February 16, 2021. Farid Sheikh received the death penalty on July 10, 2023, and Zakaria, son of Kahaloo upazila mayor and upazila BNP's acting president Abdul Mannan, was sentenced to death on January 15, 2017.

Combined, the four had five murder cases and seven other cases on various charges against them, filed at different times in separate districts. They were also brought to Bogura jail at different times, but sent to the condemned cell together on June 1.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam told The Daily Star that a six-member probe committee, led by the additional district magistrate, has been formed. He also requested the jail authorities to place six more security posts in front of and behind the jail building.

About the jail's vulnerable security system, Additional IG Col Sujaur told this correspondent, "The jail was built in 1833. The security came into question only today [yesterday] after the incident. We will check the system."

Speaking to The Daily Star, Inspector (Investigation) Shahinuzzaman Shaheen, of Bogura Sadar Police Station, said a case was filed yesterday afternoon against the four for escaping.

Bogura Sadar Outpost Inspector Sujan Mia, the investigating officer of the case, told this correspondent that the four were produced before a court and then sent back to jail. "We're thinking about whether they can legally be remanded as they are already death row convicts."

Meanwhile, Bogura jail authorities last night took action against eight prison guards who were on duty during the incident.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Jail Super Anwar Hossain said, "Three prison guards were dismissed while a departmental case was recommended against three others and a show-cause notice was issued to the other two. Further measures will be taken according to the recommendations from higher authorities."

He, however, did not name the guards.