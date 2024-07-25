Narsingdi Jail Attack: How it all unfolded

It was around 3:30pm on July 19.

At least 3,000 people were gathered at Narsingdi's Velanagar intersection, a few yards from the district jail.

The day before (Thursday), two student protesters were killed in police firing in the same area.

Around 3:45pm on Friday, police lobbed teargas shells at the gathering from the main entrance of the jail. The agitators initially retreated slightly.

By 4:15pm, they chased away the police, who had to flee through the jail's southern entrance, giving the mob an opportunity to take control of the jail building.

Once they took control, they resorted to vandalism and arson inside, leading to the escape of all 836 prisoners.

The Daily Star spoke to five inmates who surrendered, nine witnesses and four jail guards.

A 26-year-old witness, who preferred anonymity, told this correspondent, "Around 2:00pm, the attackers first vandalised 7-8 CCTV cameras installed in the area. As time passed, the number of agitators grew. By 3:30-4:00pm, there were over 2,000 of them in the area as locals had joined in.

"Some cops threw teargas shells at them from the north gate or main entrance of the district jail. After retreating a little, around 4:15pm, they chased the police away. Taking advantage of this, they took control of the jail building and vandalised it. They also set motorcycles on fire."

Jibon Mia, a 25-year-old inmate from Alokbali Union, said, "Around 5:00-6:00pm, we heard sounds of gunfire and explosions. It was very hot and we were locked in our rooms. Then when hundreds of people came near our cells and began setting things on fire, a jail guard unlocked our doors. We then fled."

Several freed inmates said hundreds of crude bombs were detonated, adding that some of them were reluctant to leave but were forced out by the mob.

Abdul Ahad, another prisoner from Karimpur area, said, "The attackers set our cell on fire. Some people broke the lock and forced us out by beating us, even though many of us didn't want to leave."

Khokon Chandra Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Narsingdi's Detective Branch of police, said, there were six Hiaces [microbuses] waiting in the Chinishpur area near the jail building. "We are suspecting those were stationed there to carry the escaped inmates away."

According to the Narsingdi's superintendent of police and the jail authorities, all of the 826 inmates either escaped or were forced to.

Meanwhile, 85 weapons, 9,000 bullets, and official documents were looted. Additionally, 15 spots on the jail premises, including offices and residences of the jail supers and the jailer, as well as the guards' quarters and vehicles used for jail operations, were set ablaze.

Outside, around 15 motorcycles and private vehicles were set on fire.

Nazimur Rahman, the guard of the jail building's main gate, said, "When the main gate was being broken down with hammers, we tried to block it with sacks and tables but we failed. No one was helping us. We couldn't prepare the weapons we had to use in time and each of their lockers were locked. The miscreants looted them after breaking in."

Md Abul Kalam Azad, a jail superintendent who was suspended after the incident, said, "There are only 104 personnel working in three shifts. We repeatedly sought the police's help but they arrived at the scene around 10:00pm. If they had assisted us in time, this situation might not have been created."

Narsingdi District Commissioner Dr Badiul Alam told The Daily Star, "Jail super Abul Kamal Azad and Jailer Kamrul Islam have been temporarily suspended for negligence. Such a heinous incident has never occurred in the subcontinent before. Those responsible will be brought to book."

Meanwhile, 348 inmates, who had escaped or were forced to, surrendered to a court and police since the incident. Of them 155 surrendered yesterday.

"The escapee inmates who surrendered are being housed in various district jails. We are trying to repair the damages in the district jail to rehabilitate them."

Narsingdi Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman said, "102 people [suspected to be linked to the incident] have been arrested, while 39 out of 85 weapons, and 1,085 rounds of ammunition have been recovered. Efforts are on to arrest the rest.

"Four separate cases have been filed for obstructing government work, attempting to kill police officers, attacking the jail to free inmates, and looting weapons."

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman, and Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, along with other senior officials, have already visited the district jail.