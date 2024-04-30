Badda criminal gangs must be reined in

Ruling-party affiliation should not get in the way of police action

We are alarmed to learn of the recent increase in gang activities in and around Dhaka's Badda and Bhatara areas. These armed gangs, in many cases led by listed criminals living abroad, have been competing with each other over who gets to extort the roadside vendors, rickshaw pullers, and small business owners, according to locals and police. In Bhatara, five groups reportedly have been vying for control, with two of the gangs run by mob bosses living abroad. Moreover, some members of the gangs are ward- and thana-level leaders of the ruling Awami League. Hence, victims are reluctant to file cases and get in the crosshairs of these ruthless criminals.

Reportedly, there have been numerous cases of armed extortion in these areas over the last few months. In one instance, a group of criminals shot a businessman in the leg for refusing to pay extortion money. On another occasion, more than 25 men entered a restaurant and beat up its manager, threatened to kill him and also vandalised the shop after he failed to pay Tk 10 lakh as demanded. Even though police have made multiple arrests in connection with such cases, and recovered many firearms, it seems they are failing to keep up with the gangs because of how active they have become. And the fact that multiple Awami League-affiliated individuals are parts of these gangs naturally strengthens their positions against any law enforcement drive and also the intimidation factor for victims.

The situation calls for stricter police and political interventions. Clearly, more police personnel need to be deployed to neutralise the gang activities. Law enforcers must also be able to provide proper protection and anonymity to all complainants, so that people receiving threats of extortion can muster up the courage to report them. Additionally, the police must be assured that no gang members, regardless of their political affiliation, are above the law, so that they can act impartially in gang-related cases. The government should also use its diplomatic channels to take action against mob bosses operating from abroad.