Editorial
Tue Apr 30, 2024 02:00 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 02:00 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Badda criminal gangs must be reined in

Ruling-party affiliation should not get in the way of police action
Tue Apr 30, 2024 02:00 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 02:00 PM
VISUAL: STAR

We are alarmed to learn of the recent increase in gang activities in and around Dhaka's Badda and Bhatara areas. These armed gangs, in many cases led by listed criminals living abroad, have been competing with each other over who gets to extort the roadside vendors, rickshaw pullers, and small business owners, according to locals and police. In Bhatara, five groups reportedly have been vying for control, with two of the gangs run by mob bosses living abroad. Moreover, some members of the gangs are ward- and thana-level leaders of the ruling Awami League. Hence, victims are reluctant to file cases and get in the crosshairs of these ruthless criminals.

Read more

Who are these 'mystery men' extorting traders?

Reportedly, there have been numerous cases of armed extortion in these areas over the last few months. In one instance, a group of criminals shot a businessman in the leg for refusing to pay extortion money. On another occasion, more than 25 men entered a restaurant and beat up its manager, threatened to kill him and also vandalised the shop after he failed to pay Tk 10 lakh as demanded. Even though police have made multiple arrests in connection with such cases, and recovered many firearms, it seems they are failing to keep up with the gangs because of how active they have become. And the fact that multiple Awami League-affiliated individuals are parts of these gangs naturally strengthens their positions against any law enforcement drive and also the intimidation factor for victims.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Who will rein in political thugs?

The situation calls for stricter police and political interventions. Clearly, more police personnel need to be deployed to neutralise the gang activities. Law enforcers must also be able to provide proper protection and anonymity to all complainants, so that people receiving threats of extortion can muster up the courage to report them. Additionally, the police must be assured that no gang members, regardless of their political affiliation, are above the law, so that they can act impartially in gang-related cases. The government should also use its diplomatic channels to take action against mob bosses operating from abroad.

Related topic:
Extortion in Baddaunchecked political power in Bangladeshcrimes and corruption in BangladeshBangladesh law and orderAwami League (AL)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Why is the CU so loath to punish errant BCL cadres?

2m ago

Politics-business mix coming home to roost

3m ago
AL’s total vote dips, JP’s lowest since 1991

AL’s total vote dips, JP’s lowest since 1991

3m ago

Who will rein in political thugs?

3m ago
The EC's attempts to portray the election as participatory and fair seem to have been more focused on appearance than on genuine efforts to achieve these goals.

People's loss of faith in elections: To what extent is the EC to blame?

3m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

৭০ জনের প্রতিবাদ যেভাবে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের জাতীয় ইস্যুতে পরিণত হলো

স্কলারশিপ বাতিল, বহিষ্কার, গ্রেপ্তারের পরও ফিলিস্তিন ইস্যুতে অনড় যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় শিক্ষার্থীরা

১২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাইরে তীব্র গরম, ঘরেও নেই স্বস্তি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification