Students, BNP activists gather at Noor Hossain Square

BNP activists hand over 3 'Awami League men' to police

Determined to foil the Awami League's bid to hold a large rally marking Noor Hossain Day, leaders and activists of the anti-discrimination student movement and BNP have taken position in front of the Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue and around Zero Point.

BNP leaders and activists were marching along the Bangabandhu Avenue and other streets in the area since morning.

Meanwhile, the students started gathering at Zero Point in Gulistan under the banner of "Fascism Resistance Platform" around 12:00pm, Amran Hossain, a photojournalist of The Daily Star, reports from the spot.

He said BNP processions have been going round Noor Hossain Square since 10:30am.

Amran said BNP activists identified three people as Awami League activists at Noor Hossain Square and handed them over to the police.

Key coordinators of the movement vowed to prevent "fascist Awami League" from holding a public demonstration. The students took control of streets around the Zero Point from early morning where Noor Hossain had been shot dead by the police on November 10, 1987, while protesting against military dictator General Ershad.

Ironically Noor Hossain, hailed as a champion of democracy and an inspiration of many a protester, was a leader of Awami League's youth front, the Jubo League.

The student movement against discrimination announced a mass gathering at Zero Point in the Dhaka's Gulistan today, demanding trial of the Awami League.

The student body came up with the announcement a day after the Awami League urged its leaders and activists to gather at Noor Hossain Chattar (Zero Point) at 3:00pm today to observe the Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.

Meanwhile, several political organisations including the National Democratic Front of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Workers Federation, Left Democratic Alliance, and Socialist Students' Front, have paid tributes to Noor Hossain yesterday, according to UNB report.

The leaders and activists of the parties gathered at Noor Hossain Square last evening and placed wreaths there, the report added.