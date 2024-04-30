World
Six killed in gun attack on Afghan mosque: govt spokesman

Six people were killed when a gunman stormed a mosque in western Afghanistan, a government spokesman said Tuesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said that Monday night around 9:00 pm (1630 GMT) "an unknown armed person shot at civilian worshippers in a mosque" in Herat province's Guzara district.

"Six civilians were martyred and one civilian was injured," he wrote on social media platform X early Tuesday morning.

The state-run Bakhtar News Agency gave the same death toll for the attack, which took place in a district just south of the provincial capital of Herat city.

While no group has yet claimed the attack, analysts say the regional chapter of Islamic State is the largest security threat in Afghanistan.

