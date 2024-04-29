Say displaced people in Rafah as Palestinians brace for Israeli invasion

Palestinian students take lessons inside a makeshift tent camp as schools remain closed due to Israel’s military offensive, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

Palestinians in Rafah told AFP they were living in "constant terror" as Israel vows to push ahead with its planned assault on the south Gaza city flooded with displaced civilians.

Most of Gaza's population is sheltering in Rafah at the very south of the territory after fleeing Israeli bombardment elsewhere.

The Israeli army insists it will carry out a ground assault to eliminate Hamas, despite an international outcry and concern for the roughly 1.5 million Palestinians sheltering in Rafah, many in tents.

"We live in constant terror and fear of repeated displacement and invasion," said Nidaa Safi, 30, who fled Israeli strikes in the north and came to Rafah with her husband and children. "We think about it all day long," she said on Saturday.

Even before Israeli forces begin the expected assault, they have been carrying out devastating air strikes.

An overnight strike on a house in Rafah killed a four-month-old baby, her mother, father, and two brothers, relatives and neighbours told AFP.

Hospital officials in Rafah said more than a dozen people were killed during the night.

"Every day we hear news about a Rafah invasion and that it's a certain fact, on top of the bombardments we witness and hear," Safi said. "Fear is controlling us, we don't know how to think anymore."

Her family has now decided to leave for Deir al-Balah, in centre of the Gaza Strip. Safi said they hoped to "flee Rafah before they kill us."