25 crew members on board ship seized near Strait of Hormuz: MSC

An official slides down a rope during a helicopter raid on MSC Aries ship at sea in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on April 13, 2024. Video obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS

Italian-Swiss Shipping group MSC said today that there were 25 crew members on board a container ship seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Gulf, as tensions soar in the region.

"We regret to confirm that MSC Aries... has been boarded by Iranian authorities via helicopter as she passed the Strait of Hormuz at approximately 0243 UTC this morning," the group said in a statement. "She has 25 crew onboard, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure their wellbeing, and safe return of the vessel."