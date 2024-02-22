Middle East
AFP, Tehran
Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:14 AM

Most Viewed

Middle East

Israel behind gas pipeline sabotage: Iran

AFP, Tehran
Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:14 AM

Iran said yesterday that Israel was behind twin sabotage attacks against gas pipelines that disrupted supplies in at least three provinces last week.

The February 14 explosions hit pipelines in the cities of Safashahr in the southern province of Fars and Borujen in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Officials said at the time it was an act of "sabotage and terrorism."

There were no reported casualties but state media said supplies were disrupted in the provinces of North Khorasan in the northeast, Lorestan in the west and Zanjan in the northwest.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

বাড়ছে সরবরাহ, কমতে শুরু করেছে সবজির দাম

শীত শেষে বসন্তের শুরুতে এসে কমতে শুরু করেছে শাক-সবজির দাম।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শিক্ষার মাধ্যম মাতৃভাষা হতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification