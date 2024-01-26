Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: ICJ

Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters

The United Nations' top court said on Friday that at least some rights sought by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel's war in Gaza are plausible, reports Reuters.

With the reading still ongoing, the court said it recognises the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide.

Palestinians appear to be a protected group under the genocide convention, the court said.

Friday's ruling at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) does not deal with the core accusation of the case - whether genocide occurred - but will focus on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa.

South Africa, meanwhile, hailed the ruling by the World Court, reports AFP.

"Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people," the foreign ministry said.