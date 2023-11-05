Israel-Hamas War
AFP
Sun Nov 5, 2023 05:25 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 05:30 PM

Israel-Hamas War

Palestinian president Abbas decries Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza to Blinken

Photo: AFP

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas decried Sunday Israel's "genocide" in the Gaza Strip amid its war on Hamas militants there, in remarks to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I have no words to describe the genocide and destruction suffered by our Palestinian people in Gaza at the hands of Israel's war machine, with no regard for the principles of international law," Abbas told Blinken in Ramallah, in remarks carried by official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

