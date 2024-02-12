Dhaka, Delhi agreed to use non-lethal weapons to reduce border killings: FM

File photo of India-Bangladesh border. Photo taken from Wikimedia Commons.

Dhaka and Delhi have agreed to use non-lethal weapons to reduce the number of border killings.

"We have discussed the border killings. We agreed to the use of non-lethal weapons to reduce border killings," said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at a briefing at the foreign ministry today.

Hasan Mahmud visited New Delhi from February 7-9 and had his first bilateral meeting with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

He also called in Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

Hasan Mahmud also said that he discussed Teesta water sharing issue.

"You know that the Teesta deal does not depend on the Centre, but the state. The issue will be looked at after the national elections in April-May," he said.