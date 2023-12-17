Border killing, smuggling discussed at BGB-BSF meeting

In a concerted effort to address shared concerns and fortify border security, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) convened a sector commanders-level meeting in Dinajpur's Biral today.

The emphasis of the joint gathering was on curtailing border killings, smuggling activities, and illegal intrusions along the India-Bangladesh border.

Led by Shree Ish Ul, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Kishorganj BSF Sector, a 12-member delegation from BSF engaged in discussions with the BGB, led by Colonel Rashed Asgar, sector commander of Dinajpur, reports our local correspondent.

Battalion heads from both forces were also present at the meeting, contributing to a comprehensive exchange of views.

Colonel Rashed Asgar, speaking with journalists after the meeting, underscored the commitment of both forces to reduce border killings to zero and implement stringent measures to curb illegal intrusion and smuggling along the border.

The joint efforts also aimed to address various other border-related crimes that pose challenges to security and stability in the region.

The meeting concluded with a shared understanding of the need for increased collaboration between the BGB and BSF to enhance border security.