Postogola Bridge Repair: DMP suggests alternative routes

Postogola Bridge repair works will be carried out from February 22 to March 8. Two girders of Postogola Bridge (Buriganga Bridge-1) will be repaired and retrofitted during this period.

Motorists traveling through the area have been urged to find alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Officials concerned fear severe gridlocks as the bridge connects Dhaka to 21 other districts.

To address the issue, representatives from seven organisations, including the traffic division of DMP, held a meeting at the DMP headquarters yesterday.

Munibur Rahman, additional police commissioner of DMP's Traffic Department, said, "We have collaborated with relevant stakeholders to plan routes for heavy vehicles entering and exiting Dhaka. A public notice has been issued to communicate this information."

Munibur said the notification outlines two categories of routes -- one for heavy vehicles and another for lighter ones.

He said plans for alternative routes have been made keeping in mind various social events including SSC examinations.

Commuters can find more information in this regard at dmpnews.org